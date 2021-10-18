President Erdoğan arrives in Angola, begins diplomacy tour in Africa

  • October 18 2021 09:19:00

President Erdoğan arrives in Angola, begins diplomacy tour in Africa

LUANDA/ANKARA
President Erdoğan arrives in Angola, begins diplomacy tour in Africa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived on Oct. 17 in Angola’s capital Luanda, the first leg of his mini-tour of three African countries, also including Nigeria and Togo.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Angola’s Foreign Minister Tete Antonio and Alp Ay, Turkey’s ambassador to the Southern African nation, at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

Accompanying the president are first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

Erdoğan will start his official talks on Oct. 18. The Turkish president will be welcomed by his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after one-on-one talks and delegation meetings.

Erdoğan is also expected to address Angola’s parliament. He will later visit the Memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, the country’s first president, who died in 1979.

Erdoğan later will attend the Angola-Turkey Business Forum organized by Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

The trip is significant as Turkey is hosting two important events in Istanbul: a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Economy and Business Summit on Oct. 21, and a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Partnership Summit on Dec. 17.

Before departing to Luanda, Erdoğan said on Oct. 17 that Turkey never looks at cooperation with African countries as short-term.

"I have made 38 visits to 28 African countries, including during my Prime Ministry term. This trip is also important as it is the first official visit from Turkey at the presidential level to Angola and Togo," he said.

Erdoğan said that they will continue to bring Turkey and Africa closer in every field.

Turkey stands out as a strategic partner for African countries, with a $25 billion trade volume by the end of 2020, the president added.

 

TURKEY Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bea’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bea’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

  3. Vaccination rate low among university students, says minister

    Vaccination rate low among university students, says minister

  4. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  5. Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

    Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism
Recommended
Time for Turkish-US rapprochement, says envoy

Time for Turkish-US rapprochement, says envoy
Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants
Turkey can play active role in restoring Afghanistan: Taliban official

Turkey can play active role in restoring Afghanistan: Taliban official
Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister
Racism, Islamophobia remain major problem for Turks in Europe: Erdoğan

Racism, Islamophobia remain major problem for Turks in Europe: Erdoğan
US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

WORLD Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

France’s ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Oct. 18, the embassy said.

ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's external assets stood at $297.4 billion by the end of August, up 16.4 percent from the end of 2020, according to Turkish Central Bank data released on Oct. 18.

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor extended their unbeaten start to the season on Oct. 17 when they sealed a 3-1 comeback win over Fenerbahçe in a Turkish Süper Lig clash at home.