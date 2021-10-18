President Erdoğan arrives in Angola, begins diplomacy tour in Africa

LUANDA/ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived on Oct. 17 in Angola’s capital Luanda, the first leg of his mini-tour of three African countries, also including Nigeria and Togo.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Angola’s Foreign Minister Tete Antonio and Alp Ay, Turkey’s ambassador to the Southern African nation, at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

Accompanying the president are first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

Erdoğan will start his official talks on Oct. 18. The Turkish president will be welcomed by his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after one-on-one talks and delegation meetings.

Erdoğan is also expected to address Angola’s parliament. He will later visit the Memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, the country’s first president, who died in 1979.

Erdoğan later will attend the Angola-Turkey Business Forum organized by Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

The trip is significant as Turkey is hosting two important events in Istanbul: a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Economy and Business Summit on Oct. 21, and a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Partnership Summit on Dec. 17.

Before departing to Luanda, Erdoğan said on Oct. 17 that Turkey never looks at cooperation with African countries as short-term.

"I have made 38 visits to 28 African countries, including during my Prime Ministry term. This trip is also important as it is the first official visit from Turkey at the presidential level to Angola and Togo," he said.

Erdoğan said that they will continue to bring Turkey and Africa closer in every field.

Turkey stands out as a strategic partner for African countries, with a $25 billion trade volume by the end of 2020, the president added.