Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister

Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister

ISTANBUL
Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that preparations for the country’s 5G tender are nearing completion.

Uraloğlu confirmed that minimum values for the frequency bands have been determined and that the official auction process has begun following a Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 16.

According to Uraloğlu, a total of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands will be made available to mobile network operators.

“Each frequency band has been assigned a separate minimum value, and the total spectrum will be opened for operator use,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted that 5G services have already been introduced in select locations across Türkiye, including Istanbul Airport and the stadiums of major football clubs such as Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

As the country is preparing to launch its long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, with the government setting a minimum expected revenue of $2.13 billion, reported daily Milliyet.

The tender is expected to take place in September, according to the daily.

Major telecom operators, including Türk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone Türkiye, are gearing up to participate in the auction.

Each frequency package carries a minimum value of $425 million, excluding value-added tax. The total minimum value for all packages has been set at $2.13 billion, the daily said.

The terms of payment will be detailed in the auction specifications. In case of delayed or incomplete payments, a penalty interest rate of 15.86 percent per annum will be applied to the outstanding amount.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿