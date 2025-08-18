Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister

ISTANBUL

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that preparations for the country’s 5G tender are nearing completion.

Uraloğlu confirmed that minimum values for the frequency bands have been determined and that the official auction process has begun following a Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 16.

According to Uraloğlu, a total of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands will be made available to mobile network operators.

“Each frequency band has been assigned a separate minimum value, and the total spectrum will be opened for operator use,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted that 5G services have already been introduced in select locations across Türkiye, including Istanbul Airport and the stadiums of major football clubs such as Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

As the country is preparing to launch its long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, with the government setting a minimum expected revenue of $2.13 billion, reported daily Milliyet.

The tender is expected to take place in September, according to the daily.

Major telecom operators, including Türk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone Türkiye, are gearing up to participate in the auction.

Each frequency package carries a minimum value of $425 million, excluding value-added tax. The total minimum value for all packages has been set at $2.13 billion, the daily said.

The terms of payment will be detailed in the auction specifications. In case of delayed or incomplete payments, a penalty interest rate of 15.86 percent per annum will be applied to the outstanding amount.