Türkiye’s bid for peace, security in Black Sea region to endure: Fidan

Serkan Demirtaş - ANTALYA

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts toward contributing to peace and security in the Black Sea and reaching a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine will continue, the Turkish top diplomat has said, as he hosted the foreign ministers of two warring states at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The fourth edition of the ADF ended on April 13 following the press conference by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who explained the reflections and the results of the three-day forum that gathered 21 heads of states and governments, more than 60 foreign ministers as well as hundreds of diplomats, experts, academics and journalists.

Among top geopolitical conflicts the participants discussed were the ongoing military operations of Israel against Palestinians and the continued war between Russia and Ukraine.

As for the latter, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s willingness to see that the war between Russia and Ukraine ends through a just and lasting agreement in line with the peace vision outlined by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Not only Türkiye but many actors in the world are working to this end. But Türkiye has a special position as it has direct contact with both countries,” Fidan said.

Fidan meets Lavrov

Fidan’s statements come a day after he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the ADF. The two ministers discussed bilateral issues, the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as improving security conditions in the Black Sea.

Lavrov, in a session on April 12, underscored the importance of resolving the root causes of the Russian-Ukrainian war, blaming the West for not keeping its promises and taking initiatives for Ukraine’s prospected NATO membership while praising U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance.

“President Trump was the first and so far, I think, almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly, with conviction, several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO. And this is one of the root causes which we quoted so many times,” he said.

‘We want to end this war’

For his part, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated his country’s willingness to end the war as he described Türkiye’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war is “invaluable” in maintaining regional stability and building momentum for a just and lasting peace.

“The role of Türkiye, and personally President Erdoğan, in peace efforts is very significant. We value it highly and hope it will continue,” Sybiha said, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

He underlined the strong cooperation between Ankara and Kiev, especially in the security and economic fields, saying, “Türkiye-Ukraine relations are a win-win partnership.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s contributions to food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sybiha noted the positive economic effect for Ukraine because of the deal, calling the country’s role in the Black Sea region “vital.”

Referring to Türkiye’s support for sustainable peace, Sybiha said, “We aim for a just, sustainable, inclusive and lasting peace — and we count on the support of partners like Türkiye.”

Defense Ministry to hold meeting on Black Sea security

In the meantime, the Defense Ministry announced on April 13 that a special meeting for the security of the Black Sea following a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will be held in the coming days.

The meeting will take place on April 15 and 16 in the headquarters of the Navy Forces, read the statement, adding military representatives from other countries will also be present. The meeting will focus on maritime military plans for the protection of security in the Black Sea.