Precautions taken for nesting sea turtles in country’s south

Precautions taken for nesting sea turtles in country’s south

ANTALYA
Precautions taken for nesting sea turtles in country’s south

As measures are being taken for the new nesting season on the southern province of Antalya's Çıralı coast, one of the protected areas where sea turtles come and nest every year, more than 5,300 hatchlings are expected to reach the sea this year.


The Çıralı coast is one of the rare beaches in Türkiye where sea turtles’ nest. Sea turtles come to the same beach every year to nest and lay their eggs. The hatchlings that meet the sea also come to the beach where they were born after many years and build their nests.


In 2023, warning signs were renewed in the area where nearly 5,300 hatchlings met the sea in 105 nests and preparations were completed for the turtles coming to nest this year.


Habib Altunkaya, the head of the Ulupınar neighborhood where the beach is located, said that despite the measures taken, holidaymakers coming to the beach both on foot and in vehicles damage the sea turtles and their nests, which are in danger of extinction in the region.


From time to time, human intervention can disrupt this cycle. In order to prevent this, different measures are taken every year on the beach.


Altunkaya stated that the punishment is quite severe, but despite this, malicious people do not give up their actions, saying, "We have prepared a suitable environment for the sea turtles that will come and nest this year. We have taken the necessary precautions to prevent them from being harmed."


"Last year, about 5,300 chicks hatched at sea. We expect both the number of nests and the number of hatchlings to increase," he added.

hatching,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

    Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

  2. Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

    Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

  3. EU and Egypt sign 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration

    EU and Egypt sign 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration

  4. N Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul

    N Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul

  5. Israeli army launches operation at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    Israeli army launches operation at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
Recommended
Missing workers’ truck found at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Missing workers’ truck found at landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Ministry unveils tech hub project at former Istanbul airport

Ministry unveils tech hub project at former Istanbul airport
Istanbuls Rumeli Han draws visitors with enigmatic tunnel

Istanbul's Rumeli Han draws visitors with enigmatic tunnel
Atatürks boat transformed into museum in country’s west

Atatürk's boat transformed into museum in country’s west
Rent-a-goalkeeper service helps Türkiyes mini-football teams fill the least desirable position

Rent-a-goalkeeper service helps Türkiye's mini-football teams fill the least desirable position
Supply shortage in jewelry stores puts Mint in overdrive

Supply shortage in jewelry stores puts Mint in overdrive
WORLD Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of Mad Max

Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

The U.N. children's agency chief offered a dire assessment Sunday of the chaotic situation in Haiti, saying it was "almost like a scene out of 'Mad Max,'" which depicted a violent and lawless post-apocalyptic future.
ECONOMY Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Türkiye’s Central Bank has a ‘free hand’ and policymakers at the bank will do what is necessary to reduce inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.
﻿