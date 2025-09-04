Powerful rain and floods devastate northern India

Powerful rain and floods devastate northern India

NEW DELHI
Powerful rain and floods devastate northern India

Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed some of the worst flooding and landslides in decades across northern India, killing at least 90 people and displacing hundreds of thousands in recent weeks, government officials said.

India’s Himalayan Mountain states and territories such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Punjab state, are among the worst affected. India’s capital city, New Delhi, and nearby regions have been hit by rising rivers and heavy rain. Thousands have been moved to safer ground as city officials said the Yamuna River in the city has breached danger levels.

In Punjab state, which is home to more than 30 million people and one of India’s key agricultural regions, farmers said crops and livestock have been destroyed. State government officials said at least 30 people have died and 300,000 impacted by heavy rains and floods.

Climate change is likely a key reason for the monsoon’s unpredictability, which has led to the heavy rains in August and these conditions are expected to persist for the next few weeks, according to experts.

In neighboring Pakistan, officials said more than 1 million people have been evacuated from flood-prone regions and 2.4 million people have experienced monsoon flooding in recent months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

Syria launches development fund for reconstruction
Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report
Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist
Wildfires producing witches brew of air pollution: UN

Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿