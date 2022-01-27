Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s electricity production increased by 3.7 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Total electricity production increased to over 26 million megawatt-hours (MWh), from 25.08 million MWh in November 2020, EPDK said in its monthly electricity market report.

Turkey produced 33.7 percent of its electricity from natural gas, 21.1 percent from imported coal, 15.1 percent from lignite, 12 percent from hydropower and 10 percent from wind. Geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power and fuel oil generated the remaining share.
In recent years, droughts have lowered the share of hydropower stations in the country’s power generation. In general, gas-powered stations filled the gap caused by droughts.

Electricity consumption in November last year rose to 21.2 million MWh, marking a 9.4 percent increase compared to the same month of 2020. Industrial sector consumption held the largest share at 46.1 percent, followed by the commercial sector at 23.6 percent. The residential sector ranked third with 22.3 percent, while agricultural irrigation and street lighting accounted for the remainder.

Turkey’s installed electricity capacity was up 4.3 percent in November last year from the same period of 2020.
Natural gas power plants comprised 27.7 percent, while 25.3 percent came from hydropower plants, 11.3 percent from wind power plants and 11 percent from lignite plants. Imported coal, hydro, geothermal, biomass, solar power, hard coal, asphaltite, fuel oil, naphtha, LNG and diesel also contributed to installed capacity.

