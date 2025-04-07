Post-holiday travel surge leads to traffic jams across country

Post-holiday travel surge leads to traffic jams across country

ISTANBUL
Post-holiday travel surge leads to traffic jams across country

As the nine-day Eid al-Fitr holiday comes to an end, millions of holidaymakers are returning home, causing heavy traffic congestion on highways, bottlenecks at city entrances, and crowded terminals at airports.

Several routes to Istanbul, in particular, experienced significant congestion as many residents left the city for their hometowns or holiday resorts during the break.

The Istanbul-İzmir highway saw periodic slowdowns, while Kırıkkale — a critical passage for 43 provinces in eastern and northern Türkiye — also recorded heavy traffic on April 5. Rainy weather further exacerbated the situation, causing delays in the region.

In the Black Sea region, the Havza stretch of the Samsun-Ankara highway, connecting the Black Sea region to Central Anatolia, was jammed with returning travelers.

Istanbul itself saw a steady buildup throughout the day. Traffic was especially heavy on the TEM Highway, one of the main thoroughfares of the city, and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge.

Air travel also reflected the holiday return intensity. Istanbul Airport, particularly its domestic arrivals terminal, was flooded with passengers.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 62 people died and 7,388 were injured in road accidents during the first seven days of the holiday.

Marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, Eid al-Fitr sees millions traveling for family gatherings, cultural visits and leisure activities, causing delays at roads and airports each year.

Students return to school after 9-day break

Following the Eid holiday and the second midterm break that began on March 28, over 20 million students and 1.2 million teachers will return to classrooms on April 7.

To support ongoing learning during the break, the Education Ministry released a digital magazine for preschool, primary school and secondary school students, offering activity suggestions for families and students.

The school year, which began on Sept. 9, is set to end on June 20.

The nationwide high school entrance exam LGS is scheduled for June 15, while the university entrance exam YKS will take place on June 21–22.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

    UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

  2. Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

    Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

  3. Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

    Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

  4. Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

    Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

  5. Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

    Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks
Recommended
CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention

CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention
April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye

April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye
Govt accuses CHP leader of undermining democratic mandate

Govt accuses CHP leader of undermining democratic mandate
Parliament speaker calls for fair global system based on justice, equality

Parliament speaker calls for fair global system based on justice, equality
Swedish swimmer takes on Bosphorus with local group

Swedish swimmer takes on Bosphorus with local group
1964 love letter discovered during Istanbul museum restoration

1964 love letter discovered during Istanbul museum restoration
WORLD UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

Ten British citizens who served in the Israel Defense Forces are facing allegations of war crimes in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by The Guardian on April 7.

ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿