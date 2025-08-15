Positive momentum in markets bolsters macro-financial stability: Şimşek

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that a positive cycle in financial markets is gaining strength, reinforcing macro-financial stability.

In a post on his X account, Şimşek said, "Financial markets' positive cycle is strengthening while macro-financial stability is solidifying."

"Gross reserves have reached a historic high of $174.4 billion. The currency-protected deposit stock has declined continuously for two years, decreasing by 3 trillion TL [Turkish Liras]. The share of TL deposits has risen to 59.6 percent," he added.

"The 10-year dollar-denominated bond yield has fallen below 7 percent again. We continue to implement our program decisively to enhance our economy's resilience in line with our disinflation target," Şimşek concluded.