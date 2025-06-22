Pope: There should be no tolerance for abuse in Catholic Church

Pope: There should be no tolerance for abuse in Catholic Church

LIMA
Pope: There should be no tolerance for abuse in Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV has said there should be no tolerance in the Catholic Church for any type of abuse, sexual, spiritual or abuse of authority, and called for “transparent processes” to create a culture of prevention across the church.

Leo made his first public comments about the clergy sex abuse scandal in a written message to a Peruvian journalist who documented a particularly egregious case of abuse and financial corruption in a Peruvian-based Catholic movement, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae.

The message was read out loud in Lima during a performance of a play based on the Sodalitium scandal and the work of the journalist, Paola Ugaz.

“It is urgent to root in the whole church a culture of prevention that does not tolerate any form of abuse, neither of power or authority, nor abuse of conscience, spiritual or sexual abuse,” Leo said in the message.

“This culture will only be authentic if it is born of active vigilance, of transparent processes and sincere listening to those who have been hurt. For this, we need journalists.”

Leo is well aware of the Sodalitium scandal, since he spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru, where the group was founded in 1971. The then-Bishop Robert Prevost was responsible for listening to the Sodalitium's victims as the Peruvian bishops’ point-person for abuse victims and helped some reach financial settlements with the organization.

After Pope Francis brought him to the Vatican in 2023, Prevost helped dismantle the group entirely by overseeing the resignation of a powerful Sodalitium bishop. The Sodalitium was officially suppressed earlier this year, right before Francis died.

Now as pope, Leo has to oversee the dismantling of the Soldalitium and its sizeable assets.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

    Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

  2. Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

    Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

  3. Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

  4. EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

    EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

    Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
Recommended
Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic
Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice

Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice
Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes

Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes
Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond

Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond
Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election

Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election
Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spains noisy outburst

Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
WORLD Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. forces were able to counter over a dozen missiles fired from Iran at a key military base in Qatar, and thanked Tehran for what he said was pre-notification that the strikes would be carried out.

ECONOMY Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye became the fourth most visited country in the world in 2024, welcoming 56.7 million international visitors, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on June 23.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿