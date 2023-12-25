Pope kicks off Christmas celebrations in shadow of war

Pope kicks off Christmas celebrations in shadow of war

ROME
Pope kicks off Christmas celebrations in shadow of war

Pope Francis has kicked off global Christmas celebrations with a call for peace, as Israel's war on Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine cast a shadow over one of the world's favourite holidays.

Having said earlier in the day that he was thinking of people "who are suffering from war — we are thinking of Palestine, of Israel, of Ukraine", the pope struck a sombre tone during his Christmas Eve mass.

"Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world," the pope said.

The biblical city in the occupied West Bank, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born in a stable more than 2,000 years ago, effectively cancelled the annual Christmas celebrations that normally draw thousands of tourists.

The town did away with its giant Christmas tree, marching bands and flamboyant nativity scene this year, settling for just a few festive lights.

In the centre of town, a huge Palestinian flag had been unfolded with a banner declaring that "The bells of Bethlehem ring for a ceasefire in Gaza".

"A lot of people are dying for this land," said Nicole Najjar, an 18-year-old student.

"It's really hard to celebrate while our people are dying."

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said: "We are here to pray and to ask not only for a ceasefire, a ceasefire is not enough, we have to stop these hostilities and to turn the page because violence generates only violence".

Sister Nabila Salah from the Catholic Holy Church in Gaza — where two Christian women were killed by an Israeli sniper earlier this month, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem — told AFP "all Christmas celebrations have been cancelled".

"How do we celebrate when we are... hearing the sound of tanks and bombardment instead of the ringing of bells?" she said.

In Syria, churches limited celebrations to prayers in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Hamas attack on October 7 left around 1,140 people dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.

The Palestinian militants also abducted around 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.

Israel retaliated with a sustained bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, where 20,424 people have been killed, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

 New Christmas Day 

Ukraine, invaded by Russia nearly two years ago, is celebrating Christmas on December 25 for the first time, jettisoning the traditional Orthodox date of January 7, which is feted in Russia, as a snub to Moscow.

In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held a Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene.

"We believe that we really should celebrate Christmas with the whole world, far away, far away from Moscow. For me that's the new message now," said one smiling parishioner, Olena, whose son is a medic on the front line.

The date change — moving away from the Julian calendar favoured by the Orthodox Church — is part of moves since the invasion to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Terrorism will never deter us, Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

    Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

  2. Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

    Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

    Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

  4. Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

    Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

  5. Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

    Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Recommended
Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Iran summons Russian envoy over statement on disputed Gulf islands

Iran summons Russian envoy over statement on disputed Gulf islands
Spain will not join US-led Red Sea coalition

Spain will not join US-led Red Sea coalition
Opposition supporters try to storm Belgrade city hall

Opposition supporters try to storm Belgrade city hall
Israeli strikes kill dozens in refugee camp

Israeli strikes kill dozens in refugee camp
Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war
WORLD Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

Russia on Monday accused Western countries of stirring up tensions in Serbia, a Moscow-friendly Balkan nation that has been rocked by protests over alleged fraud in elections held on Dec. 17.
ECONOMY Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

"Royal Match" developed by Dream Games, one of Türkiye's first unicorns valued at least $1 billion, has become the most revenue-generating mobile game in the world, dethroning its famous rival Candy Crush.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.