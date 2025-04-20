Pope Francis delights crowd with popemobile tour

VATICAN CITY
Pope Francis emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless the thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia.

He stopped occasionally to bless babies brought up to him, a scene that was common in the past but unthinkable just a few weeks ago as the 88-year-old Francis fought for his life.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” Francis said, his voice sounding stronger than it has since his hospitalization.

Francis didn't celebrate the Easter Mass in the piazza, delegating it to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica.

But after the Mass ended, Francis appeared on the loggia balcony over the basilica entrance for more than 20 minutes and imparted the apostolic blessing in Latin.

Francis waved from the balcony as a Vatican archbishop read aloud his speech, a global appeal for peace in the world's hotspots that is the hallmark of the Vatican's Easter celebrations.

Francis has only appeared in public a handful of times since returning to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospital stay.

He skipped the solemn services of Good Friday and Holy Saturday leading up to Easter.

Easter is the most joyful moment on the Christian liturgical calendar, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion. This year, Easter is being celebrated on the same day by Catholics and Orthodox Christians.

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander
