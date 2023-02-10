Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has said that it would be difficult to hold the presidential and parliamentary polls on May 14 as proposed by the government due to the major earthquakes that killed at least 18,000 people in 10 southeastern provinces, stressing June 18 would be a much more suitable date to hold elections.

“Despite everything, I don’t think [President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] will be able to cancel the elections. The polls cannot be held on May 14, but they should take place on June 18,” Akşener was quoted as saying by the Turkish media on Feb. 10.

Erdoğan and the Turkish parliament conclude their five-year term in June 2023. Under normal conditions, the elections should be held on June 18. However, Erdoğan suggested that the polls should be held on May 14 as the weekends in June will be busy with national university exams. This was before Türkiye was hit by deadly earthquakes.

Noting that it is the duty of politicians to take the country to the elections, Akşener stressed that it is unlikely that the Turkish parliament will decide to delay the national elections.

Criticizing the government over their incompetence to assist the people amid the earthquake disaster as they recruited incapable people in institutions established to serve the people, Akşener said: “We are facing a major inaptness. They [the government] will observe a very big political decline as a result of this inaptness.”

The biggest reason for this very big tragedy in the earthquake-hit region is the existing executive-presidential system, she said.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

    NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

  2. Gov’t to provide rental assistance to quake victims: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to provide rental assistance to quake victims: Erdoğan

  3. Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

    Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

  4. CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

    CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

  5. Relatives rush to hospitals to find unidentified victims

    Relatives rush to hospitals to find unidentified victims
Recommended
CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems
MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster
CHP leader reaffirms readiness for presidential candidacy if opposition agrees

CHP leader reaffirms readiness for presidential candidacy if opposition agrees
Sending tanks not element for solution in Ukraine-Russia war: Erdoğan

Sending tanks not element for solution in Ukraine-Russia war: Erdoğan
Nation Alliance’s govt program drafted in common sense: İYİ Party leader

Nation Alliance’s gov't program drafted in common sense: İYİ Party leader
Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.