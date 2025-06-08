Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits

ANKARA

Dem Party delegation exchanging Eid greetings with MHP officials

Türkiye's major political parties exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings over the weekend, renewing a longstanding holiday tradition of interparty visits.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) hosted delegations from several parties at its headquarters on June 7. A Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation, led by lawmaker Zülküf Uçar, was received by MHP officials, including deputy leader Zühal Topcu and other senior members.

Following the DEM Party visit, a ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) delegation headed by deputy chair Kerem Ali Sürekli met with the MHP team.

The Democratic Left Party (DSP), Felicity Party (SP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party and other political groups also participated in the exchange of holiday greetings with MHP representatives.

Visits continued with delegations from the (Free Cause Party) HÜDA PAR, the Motherland Party, the Great Unity Party (BBP), the New Welfare Party (YRP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Patriotic Party, the True Path Party (DYP) and several smaller parties joining in the traditional goodwill visits.

AKP hosted its own Eid event at the headquarters in Ankara, attended by party officials, including deputy head Belgin Uygur, Ankara leader Hakan Han Özcan and several other deputies. Visiting delegations were welcomed by party officials.

Notably absent from the AKP’s program are the main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party.

The CHP announced it would not take part in any Eid programs this year in protest of the imprisonment of municipal officials, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

In the meantime, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan placed a phone call to CHP leader Özgür Özel to offer well wishes for Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who was hospitalized in intensive care after being electrocuted at his home late on June 6.

In a departure from previous years, the MHP included the DEM Party in its Eid visits. However, the ruling bloc partner didn't visit the İYİ Party.

The İYİ Party, while excluding the MHP and DEM Party from its Eid program, welcomed other parties.

This year’s Eid visits take place against the backdrop of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. The peace process with PKK included the terror group's decision to disband.

The rare dialogue between the MHP and the DEM Party is seen as a product of this initiative, while the İYİ Party remains the only major parliamentary party opposed to the process.