Political parties exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

Political parties exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ANKARA
Political parties exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

Political parties in Türkiye marked Eid al-Adha with a series of congratulatory visits on June 17, signaling a renewed push for dialogue in Turkish politics.

The celebrations kicked off with a meeting between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on the second day of Eid.

CHP deputy leader Deniz Yavuzyılmaz led a delegation to the AKP headquarters, where they were welcomed by AKP's Belgin Uygur.

The discussions began with the Gaza agenda before shifting to economic issues. Yavuzyılmaz emphasized the need to improve the minimum wage, while Uygur reassured that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is committed to protecting citizens from inflation.

Following this, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) delegation visited the AKP headquarters, continuing the exchange of Eid greetings.

Meanwhile, an AKP delegation headed by Hasan Sert, a member of the party's central decision-making and executive board, visited the CHP.

They were received by CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel. Both sides highlighted the importance of "normalization and dialogue" in the political arena.

The Democratic Left Party (DSP) also participated in the celebrations, being the first to visit the MHP headquarters, where they discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In addition to meetings with the CHP and the MHP, the AKP also exchanged greetings with delegations from the DSP, the Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), the New Welfare Party (YRP), the Great Union Party (BBP), the İYİ (Good) Party and the Patriotic Party (VP).

The MHP similarly engaged with the CHP, the YRP and the DSP.

Throughout the day, the CHP exchanged Eid greetings with a total of 17 political parties, including the DSP, the VP, the BBP, the MHP, the YRP, the İYİ Party, the Democrat Party (DP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Motherland Party (ANAP), the Hometown Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party, the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP), the Independent Türkiye Party (BTP), the Victory Party and the National Path Party.

Erdoğan and CHP leader Özgür Özel exchanged Eid greetings and Father's Day wishes in a phone call the previous day.

The Eid al-Adha exchanges came after back-to-back meetings between the leaders, marking the first direct engagement since 2016.

Özel visited Erdoğan at the AKP headquarters on May 2, followed by Erdoğan's return visit to the CHP headquarters on June 11.

During last week's meeting, Erdoğan invited Özel to a ceremony in Nicosia on July 20, commemorating Türkiye's 1974 military operation in Cyprus. Özel expressed a positive response, indicating a potential meeting on the island next month.

The high-level interactions have spurred further dialogue between ministers and their CHP counterparts.

Recent discussions included Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki with CHP's Gökan Zeybek, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with CHP's İlhan Uzgel and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler with CHP's Yankı Bağcıoğlu. The latest meeting took place on June 10 between Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and CHP's Murat Bakan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
Another İYİ Party MP resigns after electoral setback

Another İYİ Party MP resigns after electoral setback
CHP delegation to meet finance minister for tax talks

CHP delegation to meet finance minister for tax talks
Akşener denies allegations over talks with Erdoğan

Akşener denies allegations over talks with Erdoğan
Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel

Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel
CHP set to rally for wheat producers in Tekirdağ

CHP set to rally for wheat producers in Tekirdağ
Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHPs Özel on June 11

Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP's Özel on June 11
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿