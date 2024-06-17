Political parties exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ANKARA

Political parties in Türkiye marked Eid al-Adha with a series of congratulatory visits on June 17, signaling a renewed push for dialogue in Turkish politics.

The celebrations kicked off with a meeting between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on the second day of Eid.

CHP deputy leader Deniz Yavuzyılmaz led a delegation to the AKP headquarters, where they were welcomed by AKP's Belgin Uygur.

The discussions began with the Gaza agenda before shifting to economic issues. Yavuzyılmaz emphasized the need to improve the minimum wage, while Uygur reassured that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is committed to protecting citizens from inflation.

Following this, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) delegation visited the AKP headquarters, continuing the exchange of Eid greetings.

Meanwhile, an AKP delegation headed by Hasan Sert, a member of the party's central decision-making and executive board, visited the CHP.

They were received by CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel. Both sides highlighted the importance of "normalization and dialogue" in the political arena.

The Democratic Left Party (DSP) also participated in the celebrations, being the first to visit the MHP headquarters, where they discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In addition to meetings with the CHP and the MHP, the AKP also exchanged greetings with delegations from the DSP, the Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), the New Welfare Party (YRP), the Great Union Party (BBP), the İYİ (Good) Party and the Patriotic Party (VP).

The MHP similarly engaged with the CHP, the YRP and the DSP.

Throughout the day, the CHP exchanged Eid greetings with a total of 17 political parties, including the DSP, the VP, the BBP, the MHP, the YRP, the İYİ Party, the Democrat Party (DP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Motherland Party (ANAP), the Hometown Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party, the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP), the Independent Türkiye Party (BTP), the Victory Party and the National Path Party.

Erdoğan and CHP leader Özgür Özel exchanged Eid greetings and Father's Day wishes in a phone call the previous day.

The Eid al-Adha exchanges came after back-to-back meetings between the leaders, marking the first direct engagement since 2016.

Özel visited Erdoğan at the AKP headquarters on May 2, followed by Erdoğan's return visit to the CHP headquarters on June 11.

During last week's meeting, Erdoğan invited Özel to a ceremony in Nicosia on July 20, commemorating Türkiye's 1974 military operation in Cyprus. Özel expressed a positive response, indicating a potential meeting on the island next month.

The high-level interactions have spurred further dialogue between ministers and their CHP counterparts.

Recent discussions included Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki with CHP's Gökan Zeybek, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with CHP's İlhan Uzgel and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler with CHP's Yankı Bağcıoğlu. The latest meeting took place on June 10 between Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and CHP's Murat Bakan.