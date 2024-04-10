Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages

ANKARA

As the three-day celebration of Eid al-Fitr commenced on April 10, political leaders conveyed messages of congratulations and addressed pressing national and international matters.

President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to extend his wishes.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the holy Eid al-Fitr. I hope that the Eid will lead to peace, tranquility and well-being for our country, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity," Erdoğan wrote.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also shared his sentiments. "I congratulate our entire nation on Eid al-Fitr and hope that this holiday will lead to new and beautiful beginnings," he said.

Özel further reflected on recent democratic processes, stating, "10 days before Eid al-Fitr, our nation left behind a great festival of democracy. All our citizens, with their voting choices, balanced the central government locally and opened the doors of a new Türkiye."

Post-celebrations, Özel pledged efforts to address economic challenges, particularly through municipalities under his party's control. Additionally, he denounced the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, labeling it as "a massacre that hurts the hearts of the entire Islamic world and humanity."

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing national unity amidst escalating regional and global conflicts.

"The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the genocide of Israel blockading Gaza, the mutual alarm between Iran and Israel, the brutal acts and ambitions of terrorism, the pronunciation of a new world war, portray the acute need for peace, stability and tranquility on a global scale," he said in a written statement.

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan also extended their Eid al-Fitr wishes.

"We congratulate the Eid al-Fitr with our sincere feelings, which we hope will lead to justice, freedom and peace, and wish it to be beneficial to the entire Islamic world," they expressed.

In a show of camaraderie, celebrations among political parties are slated for the second day of the holiday, with planned visits between parties through respective delegations, fostering inter-party dialogue and cooperation during the period.

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam, with the other being Eid al-Adha. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.