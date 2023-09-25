Political climate needed for new charter: Parliament Speaker

Serkan Demirtaş- ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has cited the need for establishing a proper political climate for writing a new, civilian and libertarian constitution and expressed his belief that the parliament will play a central role to this end in the coming period.

“The need for a new constitution is obvious,” Kurtulmuş said, at a press conference he held with the media representatives on Sept. 25 at the parliament as the new legislative year will begin on Oct. 1.

One of the priorities of the parliament will be the new constitution, Kurtulmuş stated, “Crafting a new constitution is the duty of our country. It will be an important step befitting the second century of our Republic. We aim to get results by starting these studies in a strong way and without any prejudice.”

Türkiye’s current charter had been made by the military junta in 1982 following the coup d’état of 1980. Although it has been amended 19 times by the governments since then, the backbone and spirit of the junta-made constitution remains, Kurtulmuş said. “Now, we have to get rid of it.”

The parliament speaker emphasized that the new charter should be made with the participation of all the relevant groups, academics, civil society and the political parties so that it can be ratified with the greatest possible consensus.

Underlining that an appropriate political climate is needed for writing the new constitution and starting discussions to this end on the right platforms, Kurtulmuş stressed, “If we can establish the political climate in a right way, I am of the belief that Türkiye will be able to write the new constitution. It is also important that Turkish parliament will play a leading and central role in this process.”

He also listed five basic qualifications of the new charter. It must be a new charter with a new spirit, content and language, he said. Secondly, it must be a totally civilian document that includes the civil organizations’ inputs and views, the parliament speaker stated. Kurtulmuş also said that the new charter should be libertarian which does not restrict and limit fundamental rights and freedoms. In addition, the charter should be inclusive and prioritize the citizens in line with the civilization values, Kurtulmuş stated.

Kurtulmuş called on the opposition parties to genuinely support this effort. “I will come together with everyone who wants to contribute to this process. I therefore call on the opposition parties to support the efforts for the new constitution.”

Sweden must take steps

On a question about the ratification of Sweden’s application to NATO, Kurtulmuş stressed that the approval process can only start after the accession protocol is submitted to the Parliament by the office of the presidency.

“As the parliament speaker, I say that we have no categorical objection to any country’s application to enter NATO. We wish that Türkiye’s priorities, as a sovereign country, should be taken into account and realized by Sweden,” he said.

“What we have difficulty in understanding is on the one hand you expect to enter NATO with the approval of Türkiye and on the other hand you will prepare grounds for such inhumane and fascist demonstrations against Islam and for anti-Türkiye terror organizations. I hope these will be reviewed by Sweden and positive steps will be taken.”