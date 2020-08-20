Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

ISTANBUL

Two police officers who used excessive force on a woman who was not wearing her face mask properly have been suspended from duty, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a written statement on Aug. 20.



The statement came just after a video showing the incident on Aug. 19 caused an outcry on social media.



“We are saddened by the images that we never would accept to happen,” the statement said.



The footage shows the two police officers getting a woman on the ground and trying to handcuff her in the Kadıköy district of the megapolis.



The woman is seen crying and shouting with fear.



Some women are heard in the video shouting to the police officers and asking them what they are doing. One of the police officers is heard replying, “She kicked me.”



The governor’s office stressed the investigation is ongoing despite the decision to suspend the officers.