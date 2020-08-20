Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

  • August 20 2020 14:42:17

Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

ISTANBUL
Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

Two police officers who used excessive force on a woman who was not wearing her face mask properly have been suspended from duty, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a written statement on Aug. 20. 

The statement came just after a video showing the incident on Aug. 19 caused an outcry on social media.

“We are saddened by the images that we never would accept to happen,” the statement said.

The footage shows the two police officers getting a woman on the ground and trying to handcuff her in the Kadıköy district of the megapolis.

The woman is seen crying and shouting with fear.

Some women are heard in the video shouting to the police officers and asking them what they are doing. One of the police officers is heard replying, “She kicked me.”

The governor’s office stressed the investigation is ongoing despite the decision to suspend the officers.

detain,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

    Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

  2. Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

    Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

  3. France should be tamed…

    France should be tamed…

  4. Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

    Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

  5. 167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas

    167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas
Recommended
Turkey expresses support ahead of key peace talks on Syria

Turkey expresses support ahead of key peace talks on Syria
Indictment reveals details of eight brutal murders in Black Sea region

Indictment reveals details of eight brutal murders in Black Sea region
Rape suspect sergeant arrested after massive social media campaign

Rape suspect sergeant arrested after massive social media campaign
MHP leader slams opposition parties over ‘weak’ reaction against Biden

MHP leader slams opposition parties over ‘weak’ reaction against Biden 
Turkish combat drone passes 20,000-feet altitude test

Turkish combat drone passes 20,000-feet altitude test
Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat

Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat
WORLD Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed on Aug. 20. 
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

The Turkish Central Bank on Aug. 20 kept its one-week repo rate- also known as the bank's policy rate- constant at 8.25%, holding it unchanged for the third straight month.

SPORTS Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe signed Turkish-German forward Sinan Gümüş on Aug. 19. 