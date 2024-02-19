Police nab 23 international fugitives wanted by Interpol

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that law enforcement has apprehended 23 individuals sought by 12 countries through red and green bulletins and urgency marks issued by Interpol.

The arrests were made in simultaneous operations conducted across multiple cities in Türkiye.

The suspects, accused of various crimes including murder, fraud, money laundering, membership in criminal organizations, drug offenses and smuggling, were captured in operations carried out in the capital Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Antalya, Bursa and Van.

The operations were executed by the anti-smuggling and organized crime unit under the skilled coordination of the intelligence police.

The countries seeking the arrest of the fugitives include Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, South Korea, Iraq, Iran, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, Turkmenistan and Jordan.

In a subsequent statement, Yerlikaya provided additional details about a separate operation targeting individuals associated with ISIL. A total of 12 suspects, including five foreign nationals, were apprehended in operations conducted in Istanbul and Hatay.