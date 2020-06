Police launch operations against drug dealers in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

At least 55 suspects were detained early on June 29 in simultaneous operations against drug dealers in Turkey’s metropolitan city of Istanbul.

Anti-drug police squads launched raids on drug dealers' homes in 53 locations in Üsküdar, Ümraniye, Ataşehir, Sancaktepe and Maltepe districts.

The operations were supported by special action forces.