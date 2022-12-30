Police inform women about emergency support app

ISTANBUL

Security teams have made efforts to spread information about KADES, an emergency support application for women which directs security units to the place of violence in just minutes upon notification, to women on the streets through female police officers.

Female officers asked 400 women they met on the streets if they knew about KADES and distributed brochures in the Şişli district. The purpose of the application and how to use it were explained to women.

Many women replied that they knew about the application and had already installed it on their phones.

Increasing street inspections in Istanbul before New Year’s Eve, police also made inspections at five points in the district and patrolled the streets.

During the inspections, criminal record checks were carried out on 1,190 pedestrians, 219 vehicles and 27 motorcycles. Three people wanted for “fraud” and “abuse of trust” were arrested, while a person with two unlicensed pistols and 43 cartridges was also detained.

According to data shared by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, teams received 536,000 reports on KADES so far, while 318,000 of these were “real and dangerous reports.”

In the first 10 months of the year, 4.1 million women downloaded the app on their phones, Soylu added.

France and Belgium launched similar applications, taking KADES as an example, the minister also noted.

Last year, KADES was awarded by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) within the scope of “fighting domestic violence.”