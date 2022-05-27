Police hold anti-organized crime op ‘Mucilage’

  • May 27 2022 07:00:00

Police hold anti-organized crime op ‘Mucilage’

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Police hold anti-organized crime op ‘Mucilage’

Turkish police conducted simultaneous operations early on May 26 against some 13 crime syndicates operating in 16 provinces on shorelines around the country, the Interior Ministry has announced.

The operation was named “Mucilage,” a reference to a thick and slimy substance composed of compounds released by marine organisms that surfaced on the Marmara Sea in May 2021 and invaded a large area the following June.

Many media outlets headlined, “Shorelines cleaned of mucilage,” after the operation.

According to security officials, arrest warrants were issued for more than 300 suspects accused of “forming crime syndicates,” “threat,” “blackmail” and “possessing weapons illegally.”

The Interior Ministry also published a map showing that the operations were held in five Black Sea provinces, five northwestern provinces, three Aegean provinces and three southern provinces.

In Istanbul, police raided a number of houses in the districts of Esenyurt, Bayrampaşa, Fatih and Eyüpsultan and seized around 20 weapons and loads of ammunition.

TURKEY, organized crime,

TURKEY Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament

Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  2. Anatolian Pars taped after decade

    Anatolian Pars taped after decade

  3. 400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

    400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

  4. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

  5. Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM

    Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM
Recommended
Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament

Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament
Turkey’s ops on southern border necessary for security: Security Council

Turkey’s ops on southern border necessary for security: Security Council
Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta
Centenary cinema hall in France run by Turk closed

Centenary cinema hall in France run by Turk closed
Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia
Some 50,000 to visit Teknofest Azerbaijan

Some 50,000 to visit Teknofest Azerbaijan
Excavations in Göbeklitepe may continue for decades: Expert

Excavations in Göbeklitepe may continue for decades: Expert
WORLD Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Capri Isidoro broke down in tears sitting on a chair at the office of a lactation consultant. The mother of two had been struggling to breastfeed her 1-month-old daughter ever since she was born, when the hospital gave the baby formula first without consulting her on her desire to breastfeed.
ECONOMY Confidence in economy improves in May

Confidence in economy improves in May

The economic confidence index gained 2.1 percent in May from April to stand at 96.7, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 26.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.