Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

  • July 07 2021 12:29:00

Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

ANKARA
Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

Police chiefs of 10 provinces have been assigned to the headquarters and new police chiefs have been appointed in 33 provinces of the country in line with a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on July 7.

One civil chief inspector and 26 police chiefs were appointed as internal affairs counselors to 27 overseas missions.

According to the decree published with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Afyonkarahisar Police Chief Gürsel Yıldız, Bartın Police Chief Çetin Bozkuş, Diyarbakır Police Chief Şükrü Yaman, Erzincan Police Chief Bülent Şensoy, Iğdır Police Chief Hüseyin Göllüce, Isparta Police Chief Metin Akay, Kırıkkale Police Chief Günter Şenses, Niğde Police Chief Ömer Faruk Karataş, Tekirdağ Police Chief Mehmet Erduğan and Trabzon Police Chief Metin Alper were appointed to the police headquarters.

Yaman was assigned to Austria, Şenses was assigned to Bulgaria, Mehmet Erduğan was appointed to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Alper was appointed to Sudan as internal affairs counselors.

Bozkuş was appointed as the deputy chief of intelligence.

In addition, Deputy Chief of Police Selami Hüner was assigned to Belgium; Lütfi Çiçek, the head of Interpol - Europol Department, was assigned to Qatar; Özer Korkmaz, the head of Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Department, was assigned to Cyprus; Witness Protection Department Head İlker Arslan was appointed as internal affairs counselor to Macedonia; and Aviation Department Head Uygar Elmastaşı was assigned to Greece.

Turkey,

TURKEY Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan

  2. Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

    Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

  3. Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

    Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

  4. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  5. Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts

    Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts
Recommended
Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves
Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive
Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu

Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu
Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu

Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu
Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees
WORLD Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

ECONOMY Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

A visible pipeline of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation on July 7.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.