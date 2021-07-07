Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

ANKARA

Police chiefs of 10 provinces have been assigned to the headquarters and new police chiefs have been appointed in 33 provinces of the country in line with a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on July 7.

One civil chief inspector and 26 police chiefs were appointed as internal affairs counselors to 27 overseas missions.

According to the decree published with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Afyonkarahisar Police Chief Gürsel Yıldız, Bartın Police Chief Çetin Bozkuş, Diyarbakır Police Chief Şükrü Yaman, Erzincan Police Chief Bülent Şensoy, Iğdır Police Chief Hüseyin Göllüce, Isparta Police Chief Metin Akay, Kırıkkale Police Chief Günter Şenses, Niğde Police Chief Ömer Faruk Karataş, Tekirdağ Police Chief Mehmet Erduğan and Trabzon Police Chief Metin Alper were appointed to the police headquarters.

Yaman was assigned to Austria, Şenses was assigned to Bulgaria, Mehmet Erduğan was appointed to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Alper was appointed to Sudan as internal affairs counselors.

Bozkuş was appointed as the deputy chief of intelligence.

In addition, Deputy Chief of Police Selami Hüner was assigned to Belgium; Lütfi Çiçek, the head of Interpol - Europol Department, was assigned to Qatar; Özer Korkmaz, the head of Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Department, was assigned to Cyprus; Witness Protection Department Head İlker Arslan was appointed as internal affairs counselor to Macedonia; and Aviation Department Head Uygar Elmastaşı was assigned to Greece.