Police bolster security near Syrian consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police on March 9 took extensive security measures around the Syrian Consulate General in Şişli after some groups issued calls to gather in protest of recent developments and clashes in Syria.

Several news agencies reported that the recent clashes between government security forces and militants loyal to the former Bashar al-Assad regime resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Alawites.

In response, various groups and NGOs advocating against the killings of Alawites called for a demonstration in front of the Syrian Consulate General on March 9. Concurrently, some pro-Syrian groups also released a counter-call to convene at the same location.

Local authorities in Şişli declared a ban on all gatherings, demonstrations and press statements for a three-day period starting March 9.

"A variety of marginal groups have been detected organizing unauthorized demonstrations in Şişli via social media platforms. These factions, attempting to disrupt the peace and stability of our city and fellow citizens, will not be permitted to carry out illegal protests or press declarations," the district governor's office stated in a written announcement.

Security measures in the vicinity of the Syrian Consulate General were intensified. From the early morning hours, police cordoned off the area with barriers, restricting access exclusively to residents.

With pedestrian and vehicular traffic halted in the vicinity, law enforcement maintained a vigilant presence throughout the day. Police also blocked certain routes leading to the consulate, designating alternative pathways for commuters.