Police bolster security near Syrian consulate in Istanbul

Police bolster security near Syrian consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Police bolster security near Syrian consulate in Istanbul

Istanbul police on March 9 took extensive security measures around the Syrian Consulate General in Şişli after some groups issued calls to gather in protest of recent developments and clashes in Syria.

Several news agencies reported that the recent clashes between government security forces and militants loyal to the former Bashar al-Assad regime resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Alawites.

In response, various groups and NGOs advocating against the killings of Alawites called for a demonstration in front of the Syrian Consulate General on March 9. Concurrently, some pro-Syrian groups also released a counter-call to convene at the same location.

Local authorities in Şişli declared a ban on all gatherings, demonstrations and press statements for a three-day period starting March 9.

"A variety of marginal groups have been detected organizing unauthorized demonstrations in Şişli via social media platforms. These factions, attempting to disrupt the peace and stability of our city and fellow citizens, will not be permitted to carry out illegal protests or press declarations," the district governor's office stated in a written announcement.

Security measures in the vicinity of the Syrian Consulate General were intensified. From the early morning hours, police cordoned off the area with barriers, restricting access exclusively to residents.

With pedestrian and vehicular traffic halted in the vicinity, law enforcement maintained a vigilant presence throughout the day. Police also blocked certain routes leading to the consulate, designating alternative pathways for commuters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Türkiye strongly condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syrias unity

Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity
Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May
DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker

Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker
Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense

Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call
Van-Tehran passenger train services resume

Van-Tehran passenger train services resume
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿