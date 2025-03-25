Poachers have no escape thanks to cameras

ERZURUM

Inspections carried out with 147 motion-triggered cameras and eight drones in eight provinces under the jurisdiction of the 13th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) have led to a decline in illegal hunting and an increase in wildlife populations in recent years.

The 147 cameras and eight drones placed in rural areas of Erzurum, Kars, Iğdır, Ardahan, Bayburt, Erzincan, Bingöl and Ağrı contribute to wildlife conservation and inventory studies.

In the rural terrain, where snow depth exceeds 1 meter, DKMP teams imposed fines on 529 individuals in the 2024-2025 period for making illegal hunting, identified through observations, inspections and camera footage.

The cameras capture footage of various wildlife species, including wild goats, chamois, wild boars, foxes, bears, wolves and lynxes.

Drones and cameras, which have become the nightmare of poachers, have significantly contributed to the recent rise in wildlife populations and the decline in illegal hunting.

Akif Ümüzer, Director of DKMP 13th Regional Directorate, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they use 147 motion-triggered cameras to monitor wildlife and enforce hunting regulations.

Highlighting the impact of cameras and drones on inspections, Ümüzer said: "In recent years, we have started using these camera traps and drones to combat illegal hunting. Hunters caught on camera without permits are subject to necessary penalties. At the same time, through our inventory studies, we have observed an increase in wild goat and chamois populations. Our latest inventory recorded 5,323 wild goats and 1,441 chamois."

Ümüzer emphasized that the imposed fines play a significant role in preventing illegal hunting.

Expressing satisfaction with the increase in wildlife numbers, he added, "Since we began utilizing drones and cameras, we have imposed fines based on footage captured outside our regular inspections, making this measure highly effective. Thanks to this, we are witnessing an increase in the wildlife population."

Not eliminated illegal hunting but curbed it

Ümüzer noted that they work intensively, especially on weekends and public holidays, to fight against illegal hunting.

"In response to reports, we receive support from the gendarmerie in rural areas. Frequent inspections and the visibility of penalties on social media have helped curb illegal hunting, even if we haven't eradicated it completely. This positively impacts wildlife conservation."

He also mentioned that in addition to administrative fines, poachers are required to pay 650,000 Turkish liras in compensation for each wild goat they kill.

"In the 2024-2025 hunting season, a total of 529 individuals were fined in the region. When alerted, our teams often have to reach poachers by foot, running to locations where vehicles cannot go."

Erzurum DKMP Director Nebi Doğan stated that out of 12,000 people inspected this season, 156 were fined.

Doğan reported that illegal hunters in Erzurum were issued a total of 1,220,000 lira in administrative fines and compensation.

Expressing gratitude to citizens, security forces, and local officials who support their efforts, Doğan said: "With cameras and drone footage, we improved our ability to intervene in illegal and unregulated hunting cases. Thanks to law enforcement, we can identify individuals and take legal action. Since adopting technological advancements, we have been more effective in fighting against illegal hunting, resulting in a decrease in poacher numbers."

Doğan also stated that they educate village heads and residents on nature and wildlife conservation.