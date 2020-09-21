Plan B ready for schools, if virus outlook worsens: Education minister

  • September 21 2020 12:41:00

Plan B ready for schools, if virus outlook worsens: Education minister

ANKARA
Plan B ready for schools, if virus outlook worsens: Education minister

Turkey has a plan B ready in the event that the COVID-19 pandemic outlook in the period ahead renders face-to-face education impossible, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk has said as schools in the country partially reopened.

Only pre-school and first graders are attending the classes. Under the new arrangement, they will go to schools once a week between Sept. 21 and 25 and twice from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

“Nobody should have worries. Schools are now the safest among all places open to public,” Selçuk told daily Hürriyet.
He noted that the Education Ministry has been coordinating the efforts jointly with the Health Ministry.

“Our criteria are clear: Health and safety. Depending on the recommendations from the Health Ministry’s Science Board, we are planning to move to face-to-face education gradually and as soon as possible in all grades,” Selçuk said.

The minister stressed that how things will unfold in education will be contingent upon the pandemic outlook and the Board’s advices.

“We have a plan B, which is designed to protect the health of students, teachers and other staff at schools and to ensure the continuation of education. If the pandemic outlook renders in-class education impossible, we will go ahead with distance learning through [national broadcaster TRT’s Education Information Network] EBA for all grades,” he said.

More than 6,000 EBA Support Point areas have been established to the students who do not have access to remote education, Selçuk noted, adding that the target is to have 20,000 such points across the country.

On the first day of schooling, temperatures of students were taken before entering the classrooms, while parents were not allowed into school buildings.

Teams in Istanbul also distributed face masks to children.

Police conducted checks on school buses to see if the vehicles had disinfectants, face masks and thermometers. Police also informed the drivers about the coronavirus measures need to be taken.

Schools were closed on March 16, days after the country confirmed its first coronavirus case. The 2019-2020 school year was officially declared over in June.

It was initially announced that schools would reopen on Aug. 31. But a resurgence in infections postponed the reopening to Sept. 21 on a reduced scale.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

    Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

  2. Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

    Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

  3. Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes central Turkey

    Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes central Turkey

  4. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  5. Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed

    Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed
Recommended
Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap

Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap
Turkish president files complaint against Greek newspaper

Turkish president files complaint against Greek newspaper
Partying on boat tours on Bosphorus continue despite COVID-19 measures

Partying on boat tours on Bosphorus continue despite COVID-19 measures
Lipstick sales drop, eye makeup sales rise as face masks shift beauty priorities

Lipstick sales drop, eye makeup sales rise as face masks shift beauty priorities
Wanted terrorists among neutralized in Turkey

Wanted terrorists among 'neutralized' in Turkey
Rise in severe virus cases slows, but not enough, says Turkish health minister

Rise in severe virus cases slows, but not enough, says Turkish health minister
WORLD Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Nearly a million Madrid residents were bracing on Sept. 20 for a partial lockdown with several hundred marching in protest as Spanish authorities seek to put a brake on a second wave of COVID-19.    
ECONOMY Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkey's new domestically developed video-conferencing application passed its first test as the platform for an international security and defense event in the capital Ankara.
SPORTS Daviss buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Davis's buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer as time expired to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 20 for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.    