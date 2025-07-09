PKK set to disarm within days

ANKARA

With recently intensified efforts to create a terror-free Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın and the Peoples’ Equality Party (DEM Party), Ankara is expecting the beginning of the disarmament of the PKK in northern Iraq within days.

PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan on July 9 released a video statement regarding the beginning of the disarmament process.

He claimed the PKK has renounced its goal of establishing a nation-state and engaging in armed activities.

“The PKK’s dissolution decision is a historic step,” he said.

"The details of disarmament will be determined and implemented swiftly.. Establishing a disarmament mechanism will advance the process."

"This represents a voluntary transition from the phase of armed conflict to the phase of democratic politics and law," he said.

He urged the DEM Party and other political groups in Türkiye’s parliament to back the process, saying, “The goal of peace and a democratic society can only be achieved together.”

“I believe in the strength of politics and social reconciliation, and I call on you to bring this principle to life. Recent regional developments confirm the importance and urgency of this historic step,” he said.

PKK, a terrorist organization that has been targeting Türkiye since early 1980s, is expected to start to lay down their arms under joint supervision by Turkish, Iraqi and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials this week.

In a bid to coordinate the process with Baghdad, MİT chief Kalın travelled to Iraq on July 8 to hold talks with top Iraqi officials, including government, military and intelligence officials.

In the initial phase, a group of around 30 PKK terrorists led by a senior PKK member will lay down their arms at a center controlled by the KRG in northern Iraq. Their weapons will be registered and later will be eliminated, according to the report.

Those who leave their weapons will no longer return to the PKK headquarters but continue to live in Iraq, the report informs. They will no longer participate in PKK activities, either.

The footage of the disarmament of PKK members is expected to be diffused by the authorities after the process is complete.

The Turkish officials expect that the full disarmament will be culminated by the end of the summer this year.

Parliament to set a panel to fine tune the process

In parallel to the disarmament of PKK, the Turkish parliament is planning to set a special panel to work on the legal aspects of the process for the creation of the terror-free Türkiye. To this end, the MİT chief will meet Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on July 9 at the parliament in Ankara.

The panel, which will be open to all political parties represented at parliament, will work during the summer and prepare a report until the parliament reconvenes on Oct. 1. The parliamentary panel will focus on legal and social approaches to integrate the PKK members who will lay down their arms.

Although there are expectations voiced by DEM Party officials, the process will not grant amnesty to PKK members who have already been convicted and are serving their sentences in prison.