PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says

ANKARA

A long-anticipated disarmament process involving PKK is slated to begin next week as part of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) spokesperson announced on July 3.

"We are entering a new phase. According to the information shared with us, we will witness a historic moment together with some steps in the next week," Ayşegül Doğan told reporters at a press conference in Ankara.

She said the exact date and location of the disarmament remain unclear, though northern Iraqi cities such as Erbil and Sulaymaniyah are under consideration.

The spokesperson added that a statement from jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan is expected in the coming days.

The announcement came as National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın traveled to the southeastern province of Hakkari on the same day, holding talks with local officials in Yüksekova and Çukurca near the Iraqi border.

Kalın met with Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik, Second Army Commander Levent Ergün and other regional security officials to discuss border security and developments in military base zones.

Earlier this week, Kalın visited Erbil and held meetings with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) leaders, including President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and top security officials.

Discussions focused on Ankara’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative and coordination in the disarmament effort.

PKK declared a ceasefire in March, followed by an announcement of plans to disband in response to an appeal by Öcalan.

Previous reports said the first group of 50 PKK members is expected to surrender their weapons in the northern Iraqi city of Duhok within 10 days under the supervision of Turkish, Iraqi and KRG officials.

No international observers, including the United Nations, will be involved in the process, daily Hürriyet reported. The process is projected to conclude by September.

The initiative gained momentum after DEM Party delegations were granted access to Öcalan and subsequently met with top Turkish leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key Erdoğan ally, has been a driving force behind the efforts.

When asked about the timing, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik told reporters the process has "reached a stage where it could happen in a matter of days."

PKK is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.