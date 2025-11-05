Pizza Hut's parent company considering selling the chain

Pizza Hut's parent company considering selling the chain

NEW YORK
Pizza Huts parent company considering selling the chain

Pizza Hut could soon be up for sale. Yum Brands, Pizza Hut’s parent company, said it’s conducting a formal review of options for the brand, which has struggled to compete in a crowded pizza market.

Yum CEO Chris Turner said Pizza Hut has many strengths, including a global footprint and strong growth in many countries.

Pizza Hut has nearly 20,000 stores in more than 100 countries, and its international sales were up 2 percent in the first nine months of this year. China is its second-largest market outside the U.S.

But Pizza Hut gets nearly half its sales from the U.S., where it has around 6,500 stores, and U.S. sales fell 7 percent in the same period.

Pizza Hut was long saddled with large, outdated dine-in restaurants at a time when consumers wanted fast pickup and delivery. In 2020, one of Pizza Hut's largest franchisees filed for bankruptcy protection and closed 300 stores.

“The Pizza Hut team has been working hard to address business and category challenges; however, Pizza Hut’s performance indicates the need to take additional action to help the brand realize its full value, which may be better executed outside of Yum Brands,” Turner said in a statement. “To truly take advantage of the brand we’ve built and the opportunities ahead, we’ve made the decision to initiate a thorough review of strategic options.”

Yum has not set a deadline for the completion of the review. The company said it will not make any further comments on the review.

selling,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector
Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace

Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace
Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek

Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek
Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals

Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals
Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert

Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert
Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation

Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation
Nvidias Huang warns China will win the AI race: FT

Nvidia's Huang warns China will 'win the AI race': FT
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿