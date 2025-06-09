PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s state-owned defense firm, Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), has successfully tested its PİRANA KİDA kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle (USV), a low-cost, high-impact weapon poised to reshape naval warfare.

The 4.5-meter vessel, designed for swarm operations, obliterated a 3.5-meter target in recent strike tests, following flawless surface navigation trials. MKE hailed the PİRANA KİDA as a game-changer for the Turkish Navy, enhancing its asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Equipped with advanced warheads and detonation systems, the PİRANA KİDA delivers precise, devastating strikes. Its compact design, weighing 1,200 kilograms, allows it to evade radar detection, making it ideal for infiltrating enemy ships, ports, or bases.

MKE’s social media statement detailed the USV’s capabilities: “PİRANA KİDA, built for asymmetric warfare, operates semi-autonomously or via remote control. Programmed to detonate on impact, it ensures high impact at low cost.”

The vessel’s waterjet propulsion enables speeds exceeding 50 knots, offering tactical agility.

Designed for swarm deployment, the PİRANA KİDA can operate in coordinated groups, overwhelming adversaries. With a range of over 200 nautical miles, it supports both autonomous and operator-controlled modes, providing operational flexibility, according to MKE.

The USV’s ability to penetrate defenses undetected positions it as a strategic asset. “It can disrupt enemy fleets or coastal facilities with minimal risk to personnel,” said a defense analyst in Ankara, who requested anonymity.

The PİRANA KİDA joins Türkiye’s growing fleet of kamikaze USVs, including ALBATROS, ULAQ KAMA, and ÇAKA, reinforcing its naval innovation. MKE emphasized its cost-effectiveness, with the vessel carrying 65-100 kilograms of explosive payload, capable of piercing armored targets.

As global naval powers like Taiwan and China advance similar technologies, Türkiye’s PİRANA KİDA underscores its ambition to compete in unmanned maritime systems. Recent tests confirm its readiness for deployment, MKE announced.

With its ability to operate in rough seas and integrate with broader naval strategies, the USV could shift regional power dynamics, particularly in contested waters like the eastern Mediterranean. Further tests are planned to refine swarm tactics, MKE noted.