PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests

PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests

ISTANBUL
PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests

Türkiye’s state-owned defense firm, Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), has successfully tested its PİRANA KİDA kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle (USV), a low-cost, high-impact weapon poised to reshape naval warfare.

The 4.5-meter vessel, designed for swarm operations, obliterated a 3.5-meter target in recent strike tests, following flawless surface navigation trials. MKE hailed the PİRANA KİDA as a game-changer for the Turkish Navy, enhancing its asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Equipped with advanced warheads and detonation systems, the PİRANA KİDA delivers precise, devastating strikes. Its compact design, weighing 1,200 kilograms, allows it to evade radar detection, making it ideal for infiltrating enemy ships, ports, or bases.

MKE’s social media statement detailed the USV’s capabilities: “PİRANA KİDA, built for asymmetric warfare, operates semi-autonomously or via remote control. Programmed to detonate on impact, it ensures high impact at low cost.”

The vessel’s waterjet propulsion enables speeds exceeding 50 knots, offering tactical agility.

Designed for swarm deployment, the PİRANA KİDA can operate in coordinated groups, overwhelming adversaries. With a range of over 200 nautical miles, it supports both autonomous and operator-controlled modes, providing operational flexibility, according to MKE.

The USV’s ability to penetrate defenses undetected positions it as a strategic asset. “It can disrupt enemy fleets or coastal facilities with minimal risk to personnel,” said a defense analyst in Ankara, who requested anonymity.

The PİRANA KİDA joins Türkiye’s growing fleet of kamikaze USVs, including ALBATROS, ULAQ KAMA, and ÇAKA, reinforcing its naval innovation. MKE emphasized its cost-effectiveness, with the vessel carrying 65-100 kilograms of explosive payload, capable of piercing armored targets.

As global naval powers like Taiwan and China advance similar technologies, Türkiye’s PİRANA KİDA underscores its ambition to compete in unmanned maritime systems. Recent tests confirm its readiness for deployment, MKE announced.

With its ability to operate in rough seas and integrate with broader naval strategies, the USV could shift regional power dynamics, particularly in contested waters like the eastern Mediterranean. Further tests are planned to refine swarm tactics, MKE noted.

naval tests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

    Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

  2. BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

    BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

  3. Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

    Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

  4. Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

    Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

  5. Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

    Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Recommended
Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Over 50 percent of motorists have positive view of EVs: Report

Over 50 percent of motorists have positive view of EVs: Report
Ministry seek ways to protect industry from earthquakes

Ministry seek ways to protect industry from earthquakes
Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly

Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly
Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion

Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion
UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent

UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent
S Korea in final stages to sign major tank deal with Poland

S Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
WORLD Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, jointly with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the U.K., issued sanctions and other measures on Tuesday against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers "for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

ECONOMY Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

The impact of the agricultural frost that hit several provinces in April is likely to last for three years and affect 1 million workers, according to a preliminary report by a parliamentary commission.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿