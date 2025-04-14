‘Pink Moon’ lights up Istanbul sky, heralding arrival of spring

‘Pink Moon’ lights up Istanbul sky, heralding arrival of spring

ISTANBUL
‘Pink Moon’ lights up Istanbul sky, heralding arrival of spring

A breathtaking full moon, known as the “Pink Moon,” lit up the skies over Istanbul late on April 12, marking the symbolic arrival of spring with a visual spectacle that captivated enthusiasts.

Visible from many parts of Türkiye, the moon aligned beautifully with Istanbul’s landmarks, particularly the Maiden’s Tower seen from the Üsküdar coast, creating a magical silhouette.

The Pink Moon is the traditional name for the full moon that occurs during this time of the year. Despite its name, it does not actually appear pink. The term originates from naming traditions in North America, particularly the Algonquin tribe, inspired by the blooming of the pink wildflower known as moss phlox, one of the earliest to blossom in spring.

In many cultures, the Pink Moon is seen as a symbol of renewal and rebirth, representing nature’s awakening after a long winter.


Spring temperatures on its way

As the Pink Moon appears, meteorological forecasts show that spring is not just symbolic and it is indeed becoming a reality, as the western Türkiye is expected to enjoy sunnier weather in the coming days, with temperatures gradually rising.

Istanbul will start the week with partly cloudy skies and a high of 15 degrees Celsius, with temperatures expected to approach 20 degrees by midweek.

The western city of İzmir will feel the warmth even sooner as temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees midweek.

Bursa, a northwestern city, will follow a similar trend, while Ankara, though cooler, will also see an upward shift from 8 degrees and light rain on April 14 to a pleasant 16 degrees by April 16.

As the week progresses, spring is expected to take hold across much of the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

    Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

  3. Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

    Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

  4. Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

    Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

  5. Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan
Recommended
DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe

Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe
Türkiye announces massive multinational swoop on organized crime

Türkiye announces massive multinational swoop on organized crime
Hot air balloon tourism reaches record-breaking 933,000 visitors

Hot air balloon tourism reaches record-breaking 933,000 visitors
Eco-anxiety on rise among youth, children: Expert

Eco-anxiety on rise among youth, children: Expert
Prominent Turkish pool player’s life to be adapted into series

Prominent Turkish pool player’s life to be adapted into series
Turkish fishermen wrap up season as nationwide ban takes effect

Turkish fishermen wrap up season as nationwide ban takes effect
WORLD Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Europe experienced its most extensive flooding in over a decade in 2024, the EU's climate change monitor reported yesterday, with almost one-third of its rivers swelling to bursting point.
ECONOMY Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

The central government budget posted a deficit of 261.5 billion Turkish Liras ($7 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on April 15.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿