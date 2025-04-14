‘Pink Moon’ lights up Istanbul sky, heralding arrival of spring

ISTANBUL

A breathtaking full moon, known as the “Pink Moon,” lit up the skies over Istanbul late on April 12, marking the symbolic arrival of spring with a visual spectacle that captivated enthusiasts.

Visible from many parts of Türkiye, the moon aligned beautifully with Istanbul’s landmarks, particularly the Maiden’s Tower seen from the Üsküdar coast, creating a magical silhouette.

The Pink Moon is the traditional name for the full moon that occurs during this time of the year. Despite its name, it does not actually appear pink. The term originates from naming traditions in North America, particularly the Algonquin tribe, inspired by the blooming of the pink wildflower known as moss phlox, one of the earliest to blossom in spring.

In many cultures, the Pink Moon is seen as a symbol of renewal and rebirth, representing nature’s awakening after a long winter.



Spring temperatures on its way

As the Pink Moon appears, meteorological forecasts show that spring is not just symbolic and it is indeed becoming a reality, as the western Türkiye is expected to enjoy sunnier weather in the coming days, with temperatures gradually rising.

Istanbul will start the week with partly cloudy skies and a high of 15 degrees Celsius, with temperatures expected to approach 20 degrees by midweek.

The western city of İzmir will feel the warmth even sooner as temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees midweek.

Bursa, a northwestern city, will follow a similar trend, while Ankara, though cooler, will also see an upward shift from 8 degrees and light rain on April 14 to a pleasant 16 degrees by April 16.

As the week progresses, spring is expected to take hold across much of the country.