Pilots accuse each other in Trabzon plane crash trial

Pilots accuse each other in Trabzon plane crash trial

ANKARA
Pilots accuse each other in Trabzon plane crash trial

Six years after a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane veered off course during landing in Trabzon province in the Karadeniz region, the trial continues for the two pilots involved, who are pointing fingers at each other for the incident.

The accident, involving a Pegasus Airlines flight, occurred in 2018 during the landing at Trabzon Airport. The plane, carrying 162 passengers and a crew of six, wedged into a hillside just 25 meters from the sea.

Ten passengers filed complaints related to the accident, while others reached a settlement with the company. Pilots Ender B. (68) and İrfan Y. (52) face charges of "causing injury to multiple individuals through negligence," with a potential prison sentence of up to three years.

According to reports, the trial resumed in Trabzon where the attorneys for the pilots made their defense arguments during the second hearing of the case, claiming that no passengers were injured and asserting their clients' innocence.

Representing Captain Pilot Ender B., Attorney Salim Baki argued, "The second pilot performs the landing. It is clear that my client warned the co-pilot. My client, Ender B., is a captain who saved the lives of 168 people." Moreover, he criticized the insufficient distance of the runway at Trabzon Airport, suggesting that it was a contributing factor leading to the incident.

Attorney Hasan Özköse, representing First Officer İrfan Y., contended that a malfunction in the right engine caused a change in the aircraft's direction after landing. He also claimed that the captain pilot assumed control without properly announcing "I have control," as indicated in the cockpit voice recordings, therefore requesting the dismissal of the case.

plane crash, Accuses,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

    Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

  2. Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

    Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

  3. White House fights back against age comments in Biden probe

    White House fights back against age comments in Biden probe

  4. Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

    Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

  5. NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

    NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production
Recommended
Türkiyes 20 most air-polluted regions revealed

Türkiye's 20 most air-polluted regions revealed
Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says

Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says
Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data
Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert
Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

WORLD Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden urged U.S. lawmakers Friday to approve a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine, warning that Kiev could not hold off Russia's invasion without it.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan 11th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting with Akılbek Caparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and signed the 11th Term JEC Protocol on Friday.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿