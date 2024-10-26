Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

BURSA

As part of a pilot project launched by the Education Ministry, a middle school in the northwestern province of Bursa’s İnegöl district is imparting career-oriented education to steer students toward vocational pathways at an earlier stage in their academic journey.

The program seeks to allow middle school students to make informed career choices, even before they advance to high school.

One of the vocational middle schools, Hacı Sevim Yıldız-2 Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, enrolled 64 students this year, including an impressive 35 females. The interest shown by female students was significantly higher compared to their male counterparts, highlighting the appeal of the vocational path to girls at this early stage.

Ecem Yağmur Aras, a fifth grader at the school, explained her decision to join the program.

“I came to this school of my own will. I want to be a chemist when I grow up, and I want to study in the field of chemical technology.” Her resolve reflects the school’s goal of helping students choose a profession aligned with their passions from a young age.

The pilot project also extends to other regions in Türkiye, including Bursa, Sivas, Konya and Burdur, where vocational high schools opened their doors to middle school students for the first time. These schools are introducing students to craft workshops as part of the “Skill Development Program.” The hands-on approach allows students to participate in classes free of charge, providing a unique opportunity to explore different professions.

One of the male students, Tunahan Celep, who takes 35 hours of classes each week, including two hours of occupational selection and career classes, also shared his future goals.

“My goal is to study metal technology and become a good wielding master.”

As vocational middle schools gain popularity, it is expected that the initiative will continue to expand.