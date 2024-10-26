Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

BURSA
Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

As part of a pilot project launched by the Education Ministry, a middle school in the northwestern province of Bursa’s İnegöl district is imparting career-oriented education to steer students toward vocational pathways at an earlier stage in their academic journey.

The program seeks to allow middle school students to make informed career choices, even before they advance to high school.

One of the vocational middle schools, Hacı Sevim Yıldız-2 Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, enrolled 64 students this year, including an impressive 35 females. The interest shown by female students was significantly higher compared to their male counterparts, highlighting the appeal of the vocational path to girls at this early stage.

Ecem Yağmur Aras, a fifth grader at the school, explained her decision to join the program.

“I came to this school of my own will. I want to be a chemist when I grow up, and I want to study in the field of chemical technology.” Her resolve reflects the school’s goal of helping students choose a profession aligned with their passions from a young age.

The pilot project also extends to other regions in Türkiye, including Bursa, Sivas, Konya and Burdur, where vocational high schools opened their doors to middle school students for the first time. These schools are introducing students to craft workshops as part of the “Skill Development Program.” The hands-on approach allows students to participate in classes free of charge, providing a unique opportunity to explore different professions.

One of the male students, Tunahan Celep, who takes 35 hours of classes each week, including two hours of occupational selection and career classes, also shared his future goals.

“My goal is to study metal technology and become a good wielding master.”

As vocational middle schools gain popularity, it is expected that the initiative will continue to expand.

Children,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
Turkish forces neutralize 15 PKK members in north Syria

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria
State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar
Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025

Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025
Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq
Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿