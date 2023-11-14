Physically disabled swimmer Melisa won 60 medals

KAYSERİ

A 14-year-old physically disabled girl from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri has managed to win 60 medals in four years in various swimming competitions, marking a success story.

Melisa Şahin, from Kayseri, was born without a leg below the left knee. Şahin then went on to live her life with a prosthetic leg. Şahin, a ninth grader, began swimming lessons four years ago on the advice of her math teacher.

Stating that her family was a source of morale when she thought of giving up, Şahin said, "In general, everyone told me, 'You can't swim like normal people, you can't improve that much and you can't succeed.’ I said 'I will do it to spite you' and I did it. We are normal human beings too. We only have disabilities and I think we can overcome this obstacle."

Şahin chose to take part in the contests run by the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled after meeting swimming coach Ertuğrul Çakmak at her local swimming pool.

With four years of intense work, Şahin won 60 medals.

In the most recent Mersin Regional Turkish Championship, Şahin placed second. The young athlete's current objective is to compete in the Olympics in 2028.

When Şahin feels like giving up, her family keeps her motivated, she said.

"My training is six days a week." It fluctuates from one and a half to two hours every day. By attempting to surpass our own record, we are getting ready for contests. I competed in the Mersin Regional Turkish Championship my last time around. We earned the right to travel to the Turkish Championship in Edirne by winning this competition. I placed second in Türkiye for both the open race and my age group in every competition I took part in. My present objective is to compete in the Olympics in 2028," she said.