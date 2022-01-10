Photos of lawmaker with PKK terrorist stir debate

  • January 10 2022 18:46:11

ISTANBUL
Recently emerged photos of Semra Güzel, a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), together with a PKK terrorist, who was killed during an operation, have stirred a debate.

“Those who serve under the roof of parliament must distance themselves from terrorism, or else necessary actions should be taken in line with parliament’s bylaws,” Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said yesterday.

“I personally believe immunity [of lawmakers] must be lifted in cases which involve crimes against the constitutional order and path should be cleared for trial,” Şentop said, adding that a summary of proceeding regarding Güzel is already pending in parliament.

“A dossier for this lawmaker was prepared back in March 2019 for alleged membership to a terrorist organization. Authorities are currently working on this dossier,” the parliament speaker said.

Güzel’s photos taken together with a PKK terrorist recently circulated in local media.

PKK terrorist Volkan Bora was killed in an operation in April 2017 in the southeastern province of Mardin. As part of an investigation, security forces examined Bora’s cellular phone and found pictures taken in a PKK camp in northern Iraq, which showed Bora and Güzel together.

Last week, summary proceedings seeking to lift legislative immunity for 28 opposition MPs, including 25 deputies of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Güzel being one of them, were submitted to parliament.

The Joint Constitution and Justice Committee of the parliament will examine them.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent
