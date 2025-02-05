Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte

Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte

MANILA
Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte

Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, who has fallen out spectacularly with the country's leader, paving the way for a Senate trial that could see her removed from office.

While specifics of the impeachment were not divulged, the vote follows the filing of a trio of complaints in December accusing Duterte of crimes ranging from the "brazen misuse" of millions of dollars in public funds to plotting President Ferdinand Marcos's assassination.

"Having been filed by more than one-third of the membership of the House of Representatives, or a total of 215 members ... the motion is approved," House Speaker Martin Romualdez told lawmakers.

The fate of Duterte, daughter of the former president, now lies in the hands of the Philippines' 24 senators, two-thirds of whom must vote for her impeachment to remove her from office and disqualify her from future public positions. A trial date has yet to be set.

Wednesday's filing comes days before campaigning officially begins for mid-term elections, widely expected to set the table for the 2028 presidential race.

Whether 16 senators cast their vote for Duterte's impeachment could come down to President Marcos, Dennis Coronacion, chairman of the political science department at the University of Santo Tomas, told AFP.

"If [Marcos] is committed to this one, to the impeachment process, I think getting the required number of Senate votes is possible," he said, adding Wednesday's vote had come as something of a surprise.

Philippines , VP,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID
Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity
Trump says Gaza would be turned over to US by Israel

Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan

Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan
Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye

Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye
Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development

Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿