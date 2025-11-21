‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide

ISTANBUL

“Phantom earthquake syndrome” — the persistent sensation of shaking, dizziness, or imbalance when no tremor occurs — is spreading across Türkiye, affecting residents living both in quake-prone areas and far from active fault lines.

The condition has become particularly widespread in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district, where 16,000 earthquakes were recorded in the past three months.

Yet, specialists say that syndrome is now emerging nationwide, with many people interpreting even the slightest vibratiın as a potential quake and following seismic updates obsessively through mobile apps and social media.

Burak Amil, a psychiatry specialist, said that the term is relatively new in medical literature but is increasingly recognized through case studies.

He explained that real earthquakes can temporarily disrupt neurochemical and physiological processes in the brain’s balance centers, leaving individuals prone to reliving the sensation of shaking.

“People may enter a state of vigilance as if a quake is occurring, even in complete stillness,” he said, adding that anxiety disorders, panic attacks and acute stress responses heighten the likelihood of such perceptions.

Amil noted that preparedness measures — such as confirming the safety of one’s home, knowing assembly areas and maintaining an earthquake kit — can reduce anxiety, while breathing exercises and, when necessary, medical treatment also provide relief.

Erkan Aydın, head of a psychiatry clinic at a state hospital, said the syndrome stems from temporary mismatches between the brain’s threat perception centers, balance mechanisms and autonomic nervous system.

“It is not a hallucination but a mind-body reaction triggered by trauma,” he said, emphasizing that establishing a renewed sense of physical safety helps the brain register that danger has passed.

Clinical psychologist Emine Akın Aytop added that individuals who have experienced strong earthquakes, lived through entrapment, or are exposed to constant seismic news are most vulnerable.

She said persistent fear feeds a cycle of cognitive, emotional, physical and behavioral reactions, ranging from racing heartbeat and trembling to compulsively checking earthquake alerts, avoiding elevators or fearing tall buildings.

Grounding exercises, light walking and structured breathing techniques can help regulate the body, she noted.

While phantom earthquake sensations often subside over time, Aytop urged those with prolonged or worsening symptoms to seek professional support, as therapy can help ease psychological burden.