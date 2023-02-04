Pet owners fined for failing to microchip animals in time

Pet owners fined for failing to microchip animals in time

ISTANBUL
Pet owners fined for failing to microchip animals in time

Pet owners who failed to register their animals on the PETVET application and get them microchipped have received a fine of 3,642 Turkish Liras ($194) as they crossed the expiration period, in a first such move in the country.

Based on animal protection legislation that came into force in late 2018, the ministry started the PETVET project to determine the exact number of dogs, cats and weasels looked after by their owners.

According to the regulation, all cats, dogs and weasels over six months old and owned are required to have a microchip number.

Pets without chips are not able to receive veterinary services, while their owners are fined.

Accordingly, with the expiry of the chip application period, people who could not present their animals’ chip numbers or documents were fined.

“As it is obligatory to submit documents of pets for going abroad or intercity travel, pet owners voluntarily applied to the authorities to obtain chip number, and they have to pay the fine,” said İsa Yıldırım, an official from the Ankara Chamber of Veterinarians.

“Apart from that, it is quite difficult to detect such animals. The issue does not end with the animal getting chipped alone, as it is also necessary to register it in the system and get the animal’s passport,” Yıldırım said, giving a reference of a pet owner who could not present his pet’s passport while traveling abroad as he did not register his pet in the system and had to pay a fine despite getting his pet microchipped.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, more than 1.4 million animals have been identified and registered.

A total of 552,127 declarations were given to owners of animals that did not have a chip despite applying due to density and chip and passport shortages.

The animals of those who have been given declarations continue to be chipped.

With the declaration application, the number of animals registered has approached 1.6 million.

Türkiye,

WORLD Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

    Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

  2. Musk found not liable in Tesla tweet trial

    Musk found not liable in Tesla tweet trial

  3. Democrats ready to battle for Biden as he mulls 'four more years'

    Democrats ready to battle for Biden as he mulls 'four more years'

  4. Western allies pledge precision rockets, missile systems to Kiev

    Western allies pledge precision rockets, missile systems to Kiev

  5. US says second Chinese 'spy balloon' over Latin America

    US says second Chinese 'spy balloon' over Latin America
Recommended
System to notify as soon as earthquake occurs underground

System to notify as soon as earthquake occurs underground
MİT archive to be opened to researchers

MİT archive to be opened to researchers
More than 9,200 irregular migrants caught in January

More than 9,200 irregular migrants caught in January
5 ISIL suspects arrested in Kocaeli

5 ISIL suspects arrested in Kocaeli
CHP leader reaffirms readiness for presidential candidacy if opposition agrees

CHP leader reaffirms readiness for presidential candidacy if opposition agrees
Erdoğan accuses opposition of seeking approval from West

Erdoğan accuses opposition of seeking approval from West
WORLD Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

Pope Francis, on a novel ecumenical peace mission to the world’s youngest country, warned South Sudan’s political leaders on Friday that history will judge them harshly if they continue to drag their feet implementing a 2018 peace accord.
ECONOMY France to host international meet on crisis-hit Lebanon

France to host international meet on crisis-hit Lebanon

France will host an international meeting on Monday on how to end months of political deadlock in cash-strapped Lebanon, the foreign ministry said.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.