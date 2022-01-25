Peru races to save endangered birds threatened by oil spill

  • January 25 2022 02:01:00

Peru races to save endangered birds threatened by oil spill

LIMA
Peru races to save endangered birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, left covered in oil after 6,000 barrels of crude spilled off Peru’s coast in the aftermath of the Tonga tsunami.

More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves.
“The birds’ prognosis is unclear,” biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP. “We are doing everything we can. It is not a common occurrence and we are doing our best.”

A team of veterinarians is caring for the birds, bathing them with special detergents to remove the suffocating oil.
The animals have also been given anti-fungal and anti-bacterial drugs, as well as vitamins.
“We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru,” said Bermudez, while tending to a bird. “We didn’t think it was going to be of this magnitude.”

Peru has declared an environmental emergency after almost a million liters (264,000 gallons) of crude spilled into the sea last Saturday when a tanker was hit by big waves while offloading at a refinery.
The abnormally large waves were triggered by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the archipelago of Tonga, thousands of kilometers away.

The spill near Lima has fouled beaches and harmed the fishing and tourism industries, and crews have been working non-stop to clean up the mess.
Biologist Guillermo Ramos of Peru’s Serfor forestry service said more animals will die if the oil spreads.
“There are species here that feed on crustaceans and fish that are already contaminated,” he said.
Serfor staff have found many dead birds and sea otters on beaches and in natural reserves since the spill, he added.
More than 150 bird species in Peru depend on the sea for nutrition and reproduction.

ARTS & LIFE Fashion icon of France Thierry Mugler dies

Fashion icon of France Thierry Mugler dies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Flights suspended in Istanbul due to heavy snowfall

    Flights suspended in Istanbul due to heavy snowfall

  2. Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

    Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

  3. Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

    Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

  4. Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

    Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

  5. Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey

    Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey
Recommended
Fashion icon of France Thierry Mugler dies

Fashion icon of France Thierry Mugler dies
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ delayed once again due to pandemic

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ delayed once again due to pandemic
Viking-era wooden sailboats on UNESCO list

Viking-era wooden sailboats on UNESCO list
Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks
Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition

Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition
Yeşilçams iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

Yeşilçam's iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away
WORLD Armenian president quits over lack of influence in ‘difficult times’

Armenian president quits over lack of influence in ‘difficult times’

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian has that he was resigning his largely ceremonial position, citing the inability of his office to influence policy during times of national crisis

ECONOMY Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

Evergrande shares rise after reports of restructure

Shares in debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied yesterday after a state firm official was appointed to its board, paving the way for a government rescue plan.
SPORTS Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray’s woeful Turkish Süper Lig season hit a new low on Jan. 23 when the Istanbul club lost 2-1 to leader Trabzonspor at home