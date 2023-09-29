Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days

ISTANBUL

The perpetrator who was involved a hit-and-run incident causing the death of professional cyclist Doğanay Güzelgün has surrendered to authorities after 71 days on the run.

On July 18, Temel Ünlü hit Güzelgün crossing the road on Istanbul’s Kadıköy coast. Güzelgün lost his life in the accident while the driver left the car at the crime scene and fled.

Seventy days after the incident, Ünlü gave himself to the authorities at the Anadolu Courthouse in the Kartal district. Authorities informed that Ünlü also has 17 criminal records. He was arrested by the court on charges of "causing death by negligence" and subsequently sent to Maltepe Prison.

Mehmet Can Ç., one of the passengers in the car during the accident, previously claimed that Ünlü asked him to take the blame, reassuring him that there were no casualties.

Both Mehmet Can Ç. and another passenger identified as Ceren K. claimed that Ünlü was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The cyclist's death received extensive media coverage, partly due to the prevalence of hit-and-run incidents in the same area. The cycling community were shaken by the news of one accident after another within the two weeks.

The Turkish Cycling Federation earlier stressed the need of deterrent penalties.