Pera Palace’s ‘Atatürk Museum Room’ to welcome visitors

ISTANBUL

“Atatürk Museum Room” in the Pera Palace Hotel, one of the most significant cultural heritages of Istanbul as the first European-standard hotel in Türkiye, will start welcoming visitors starting from Aug. 1.

The historical hotel, located in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, was put into service in 1895 and hosted numerous notable figures such as Elizabeth II, Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcock, along with several other performers, filmmakers, politicians and writers.

However, Room 101 of the historical hotel hosted its most significant visitor, modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on multiple occasions during his visits to Istanbul from 1917 until he moved to his home in Şişli.

During his stay in the room, Atatürk hosted many guests and made important decisions that marked turning points for the nation.

This room of great significance, which held the pivotal events in both the country’s history and the life of Atatürk, was converted into a museum on the centennial of his birth.

The room displays Atatürk's desk, wardrobe, bed, books and gifts that he received, along with historical newspapers and publications, offering a glimpse into a bygone era and allowing one to embark on a temporal voyage.

With the two-month maintenance and restoration of Room 101 now complete, the historic room will welcome visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Aug. 1, with a maximum of 50 people per session.