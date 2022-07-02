People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

  • July 02 2022 07:00:00

People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

ISTANBUL
People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

Experts have recommended all citizens continue to wear facemasks voluntarily indoors and outdoors, while the number coronavirus infections have increased.

According to the health ministry, the number of infections across the country reached 26,635 with an 11,000 rise between June 20 and 26. In the mentioned week, 17 people died due to the infections.

“There has been a rise in infections in the previous months. If this goes on, we may face a new wave,” Tufan Tükek, a professor from Istanbul University Medical Faculty Hospital, told the daily Milliyet.

Reminding that wearing a facemask indoors is essential, Tükek said: “We should wear masks not because it is mandatory, but it is needful. I see that many people come to hospitals unmasked.”

As the pandemic situation improved, Türkiye lifted the outdoor mask mandate in March and scrapped the indoor mask mandate partially on April 26, with the rule to be followed only in hospitals and while on public transportation.

As of May 30, the country scrapped the mandate for wearing face masks on public transport. People are required to only wear them in hospitals.

“We had become used to wearing masks, it can be hard once again to make people wear them.”

Serap Şimşek Yavuz, the board chair of KLİMİK Society, agreed with Tükek.

“Especially on public transport and in indoor crowded places, masks should be put on,” she said and added: “There is a serious hike in infections in Istanbul. Those who have been infected before are now living with the disease again like flu.”

According to Yavuz, the real problem is that the “youth contaminate the virus to the high-risk groups.”

Reminding the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, the expert stated, “If the public hesitates to wear masks on public transport, then a new wave of infections may begin after the holiday.”

Bülent Ertuğrul, a physician expert on infectious diseases, advised all those people with chronic diseases to have booster shots to avoid COVID-19.

On June 30, Fahrettin Koca, Türkiye’s health minister, said the bad days of the coronavirus pandemic are over and refused the allegations that face masks will be mandatory again in the fall.

WORLD Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border
MOST POPULAR

  1. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  2. Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

    Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

  3. Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

    Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

    Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

  5. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis
Recommended
Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens
US extradites man behind deadly Reyhanlı attacks

US extradites man behind deadly Reyhanlı attacks
Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%
Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan
Türkiye bans access to VOA and DW broadcasters

Türkiye bans access to VOA and DW broadcasters
First plane from Wuhan comes to Istanbul in 2.5 years

First plane from Wuhan comes to Istanbul in 2.5 years
WORLD Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Thousands of people in several Spanish cities protested on July 1 over the deaths of at least 23 migrants last week at the frontier between the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Africa and Morocco, amid growing calls for an independent, cross-border investigation.
ECONOMY Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Starting with the lofty goal of competing with traditional banks, cryptocurrency lending giants and their clients now face financial ruin due to their appetite for risk and a paucity of regulatory guardrails.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation

Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, considered Türkiye’s longest-running sports event, has kicked off for the 661st time in the northwestern province of Edirne.