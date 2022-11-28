People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

EDİRNE
People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

People from all over Türkiye are migrating to the northwestern province of Edirne’s Ömeroba village, which borders Bulgaria and is surrounded by forests, for its clean air, leaving no empty houses in the village.

Ömeroba, known as the Balkan village in Lalapaşa district, stands out with its clean air due to its high altitude.

The majority of those who migrated to the village are retired couples.

No empty houses left

Noting that they migrated to the village as “the fresh air brings health and peace to them,” villagers stressed that they turned to agriculture and animal husbandry.

There was a lot of migration to the village with the pandemic, villagers said, adding that no empty houses are left in the village, which “comes forefront with its calmness and silence.”

Stating that the air in the village is clean, Rahmi Nehir, one of the villagers, said that those who move to the village buy houses and lands, and start farming and animal husbandry.

“All the people living in the village are in good health, and one of the main reasons for this is clean air and plenty of oxygen,” said Zülküf Silahşör, another villager.

WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

    A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

  2. Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

    Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

    Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

  5. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Recommended
Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path

Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path
Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping
Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour
Fake doctor arrested after one year on duty

Fake doctor arrested after one year on duty
Travel writer lists Istanbul’s ‘secret treasures’ to visit

Travel writer lists Istanbul’s ‘secret treasures’ to visit
Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

The problems at a laboratory in Bulgaria that inspects Türkiye exports to European countries are causing long delays for trucks at the common border, impacting the local fruit and vegetable exporting companies.

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.