People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

EDİRNE

People from all over Türkiye are migrating to the northwestern province of Edirne’s Ömeroba village, which borders Bulgaria and is surrounded by forests, for its clean air, leaving no empty houses in the village.

Ömeroba, known as the Balkan village in Lalapaşa district, stands out with its clean air due to its high altitude.

The majority of those who migrated to the village are retired couples.

No empty houses left

Noting that they migrated to the village as “the fresh air brings health and peace to them,” villagers stressed that they turned to agriculture and animal husbandry.

There was a lot of migration to the village with the pandemic, villagers said, adding that no empty houses are left in the village, which “comes forefront with its calmness and silence.”

Stating that the air in the village is clean, Rahmi Nehir, one of the villagers, said that those who move to the village buy houses and lands, and start farming and animal husbandry.

“All the people living in the village are in good health, and one of the main reasons for this is clean air and plenty of oxygen,” said Zülküf Silahşör, another villager.