People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

  • April 11 2020 10:38:00

People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

ISTANBUL
People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

Almost immediately afterward the 48-hour curfew thousands of people in Istanbul, Ankara and other stores flocked to markets and bakeries still open for last-minute shopping on April 10. 

Roads in both cities were also full of traffic, with long queues forming outside off-licenses, grocery stores and banks.

Turkish officials rushed to reassure citizens that the lockdown did not affect basic necessities and that it would only last 48 hours.

People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

The ministry said that bakeries, pharmacies, emergency call centers, gas stations, and postal delivery companies would remain operational.

Staff at newspapers, radio stations and television networks would also be exempt, it added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu insisted "this is not a normal curfew" and would end by April 12 night, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

"People are in a panic and I find this normal but this panic is not necessary," Soylu added.

Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun urged citizens via Twitter "to comply with this weekend’s lockdown without panicking."

People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

Turkey, coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

    Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

  2. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  3. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  4. Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

    Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

  5. Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread

    Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread
Recommended
Turkish agency sends aid to countries amid coronavirus

Turkish agency sends aid to countries amid coronavirus
Turkish police mark 175th anniversary

Turkish police mark 175th anniversary
WHO chief hails Turkeys solidarity with countries

WHO chief hails Turkey's solidarity with countries
EU cooperates with Turkey against coronavirus: Head of delegation

EU cooperates with Turkey against coronavirus: Head of delegation
Erdoğan sends UK PM letter, medical supplies

Erdoğan sends UK PM letter, medical supplies
Turkeys 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces

Turkey's 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces 
WORLD Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on April 10 as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic’s deadly march.

ECONOMY Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

More than 28,000 workers of Migros, Turkey’s prominent supermarket chain, will see a rise of 11 to 19 percent in their salaries and benefits after negotiations for a collective agreement were reached between the employer and the labor union in a videoconference.
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.