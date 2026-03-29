Pentagon preparing for ground operations in Iran: Report

WASHINGTON

The Pentagon is preparing plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz, though President Donald Trump has not yet approved any deployment, the Washington Post reported on March 28.

Any ground operation would stop short of a full-scale invasion, instead involving raids by special operations forces and conventional infantry troops, the Post said, citing unnamed officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted on March 27 the United States "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops," but the Post said planning is advanced, with one official saying: "This is not last-minute planning."

But U.S. President Donald Trump has been vague on the issue for weeks, and several US media outlets have reported that he is mulling the idea of soon sending at least 10,000 troops to the Middle East.

The report came as the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli has arrived in the Middle East.

The ship, which is usually based in Japan, arrived in the region on March 27, CENTCOM said in a post on X, noting that the vessel is the flagship for a contingent of "about 3,500" Marines and sailors.

The group also includes "transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets," it said.

The post features four images, including one showing several Seahawk helicopters on the ship's deck, as well as some Osprey aircraft, typically used for personnel transport.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on March 29 that the United States was plotting a ground attack despite publicly engaging in diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.



"The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack," Ghalibaf said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.