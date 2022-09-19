Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy: Turkish VP

Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sept. 19 that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “biased” statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan “sabotage diplomacy efforts” and were unacceptable.

“The statements made by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, during her visit to Armenia, which are incompatible with historical and current facts, completely devoid of goodwill, reflecting a biased point of view and sabotaging diplomatic efforts, are never acceptable,” Oktay tweeted.

The White House administration should clarify whether the discourses of Pelosi and a few “lobby-supported politicians with her, who are clearly winking at the votes” of the Armenian diaspora, on the Karabakh issue reflect the official view of the U.S., he stated.

Oktay invited all international actors to act in a fair, prudent and responsible manner “at a time when lasting peace and stability in the region is sorely needed.”

Türkiye will stand by Azerbaijan, which he said has been struggling to “liberate” its homeland that has been “unjustly and unlawfully occupied for 30 years.”

Pelosi visited Armenia over the weekend for a show of U.S. support for the country after recent clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

“Our meeting again had particular importance to us because of the focus on security following the illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory,” she said on Sept. 18. “We strongly condemn those attacks,” she added.

