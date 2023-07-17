Pearl mullet hunting ban lifted after three months

VAN

The three-month hunting ban, which was initiated during the breeding period of the pearl mullet, an endemic fish species residing in Lake Van, has ended.

Within the scope of the annual hunting ban for pearl mullet which started on April 15, intensive measures were taken to prevent poaching.

Fishermen residing in the eastern province of Van have reported that they have completed all preparations for the new hunting season, such as boat maintenance and repairs.

With the start of the season on July 15, hundreds of fishermen have cast their nets into Lake Van after a short break.

Stating that they have high hopes for an abundant hunting season, some of the fishermen also expressed their concern regarding the recent drought that has been sweeping the country and its possible effects on the fish, as the streams where the fish usually migrate to each year have dried up due to the extreme temperatures.

Although the pearl mullet species lives in the salty and soddy waters of Lake Van, the fish migrates to fresh waters during its breeding period.

Thousands of people travel to the eastern province to watch the migration journey of the fish, which swim against the flow of water in the streams and jump as they pass obstacles they encounter.

Pearl mullets are an important source of livelihood for Van’s fishermen along with contributing to the tourism in the region during their breeding period.

Recently, 170 people have received administrative fines totaling 1.2 million Turkish Liras for violating the annual pearl mullet hunting ban.