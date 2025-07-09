Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band

Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band

WASHINGTON
Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron said on July 7 that he’s leaving the band after nearly 30 years.

The 62-year-old Cameron announced his departure in a social media post.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron said. “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.”

Cameron didn't give a reason for his departure.

“Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always,” Pearl Jam members said in a statement posted to the band's social media accounts.

Cameron, who played drums for Soundgarden for more than a decade before joining Pearl Jam, was not a founding member of the band and didn't play drums for the early albums that made them rock superstars.

But he provided some much-needed stability at the drum kit after the band had gone through four others since its inception. He first joined in 1998 as a temporary replacement for Jack Irons, playing on a long tour before making his studio debut with the group on 2000's “Binaural.”

He just finished a yearlong tour with the band in support of its 12th studio album, “Dark Matter.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism

US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism

    US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism

  2. US envoy rejects federalism in Syria after key meeting

    US envoy rejects federalism in Syria after key meeting

  3. Armenia, Azerbaijan hold ‘constructive’ peace talks in UAE

    Armenia, Azerbaijan hold ‘constructive’ peace talks in UAE

  4. Probe ongoing over killing of 12 troops in northern Iraq: Ministry

    Probe ongoing over killing of 12 troops in northern Iraq: Ministry

  5. PKK set to begin laying down arms in landmark ceremony

    PKK set to begin laying down arms in landmark ceremony
Recommended
Excavations at Troy reveal artifacts of Trojan War

Excavations at Troy reveal artifacts of Trojan War
Mattel launches Barbie doll with diabetes

Mattel launches Barbie doll with diabetes
Historic Balıklıgöl Complex getting extensive makeover

Historic Balıklıgöl Complex getting extensive makeover
Were AI, popular indie rock band admits

'We're AI,' popular indie rock band admits
Ancient set of scales unearthed in southern Türkiye

Ancient set of scales unearthed in southern Türkiye
Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back

Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back
France backs returning colonial-era talking drum

France backs returning colonial-era 'talking drum'
WORLD US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism

US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism

The U.S. has issued sanctions against a United Nations special expert on the Palestinian territories, in the latest effort by the United States to punish critics of Israel's 21-month war in Gaza.  
ECONOMY Trump hits Brazil with 50 percent tariff, sets date for copper levy

Trump hits Brazil with 50 percent tariff, sets date for copper levy

President Donald Trump announced a 50-percent tariff Wednesday targeting Brazil as he blasted the trial of the country's ex-leader, and said a U.S. "national security" levy on copper would begin in August.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿