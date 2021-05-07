Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

LONDON-Reuters
Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards, and even a knighthood to his name. Now the former Beatle can add a personalized set of stamps to his long list of accolades.

Britain's Royal Mail (RMG.L) said on May 6 it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".

Eight of the stamps will show images of the singer-songwriter's album covers, from his 1970 debut "McCartney" solo record to last year's "McCartney III". The other four, in a miniature sheet, feature pictures of the 18-time Grammy Award winner recording music.

"Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the center of rock and pop - an artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim," David Gold of Royal Mail said in a statement.

"This dedicated stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the U.K.’s much loved and revered musical icons."

Royal Mail said it had worked with McCartney on the stamps, which go on sale on May 28 priced at 16.20 pounds ($22.54) for the full set.

McCartney joins David Bowie and Elton John as the only other individual music artists to feature in a dedicated stamp issue.

