Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in New York after stent procedure

  • November 04 2021 09:22:36

Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in New York after stent procedure

NEW YORK
Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in New York after stent procedure

Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew was staying overnight in a New York City hospital after having a stent placement on Nov. 3 afternoon at the conclusion of his U.S. visit, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Bartholomew, 81, underwent the procedure at Mount Sinai Hospital following an angiogram that determined the need for the stent, according to the archdiocese. A stent is a tube placed in a clogged blood vessel to increase blood flow.

He was expected to be released Thursday, it said. Further details were not immediately released.

The hospital treatment delayed Bartholomew’s return home to Turkey, which had been scheduled for Wednesday at the conclusion of a busy 12-day U.S. itinerary.

The trip, his first to this country in several years, also began with an overnight hospital stay in Washington when he felt “unwell” a day after his arrival, church officials said.

He resumed his itinerary, meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House and receiving awards from Catholic and Jewish organizations.

 

ECONOMY EBRD raises Turkeys 2021 growth forecast to 9%

EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9%

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  2. Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

    Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

  3. Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

    Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  4. Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power

    Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power

  5. Election time in Turkish Cyprus 

    Election time in Turkish Cyprus 
Recommended
Britain’s government: End of coal is in sight

Britain’s government: 'End of coal is in sight'
Iran nuclear talks to resume November 29 after five months

Iran nuclear talks to resume November 29 after five months
Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him

Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him
Turkish-American re-elected as Virginia city Sheriff

Turkish-American re-elected as Virginia city Sheriff
Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist
Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
WORLD Britain’s government: End of coal is in sight

Britain’s government: 'End of coal is in sight'

Britain’s government has claimed that the “end of coal is in sight” after 18 countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile committed for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power.

ECONOMY EBRD raises Turkeys 2021 growth forecast to 9%

EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9%

Citing a rebound in domestic demand and strong exports, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has raised its 2021 growth forecast for Turkey.
SPORTS Beşiktaş lose 4-0 to Sporting CP in Champions League

Beşiktaş lose 4-0 to Sporting CP in Champions League

Beşiktaş suffered a 4-0 defeat by Sporting CP in a UEFA Champions League Group C match on No.v 3 in Portugal.