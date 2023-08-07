Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app

Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app

ISTANBUL
Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app

An application created by Turkish entrepreneurs allows patients from abroad to virtually tour Turkish hospitals while real-time digital representations of the hospital staff lead guests around, show the equipment, and provide information.

With the collaboration of TürkTelekom and Healthverse Panoramic Web, the digital application called Healthverse was put into service for the first time at Liv Hospital.

The application brings patient coordinators, doctors and patients together online in a digital environment and enables healthcare professionals to fulfill their duties remotely.

Patients living in different countries but plan to get their surgical procedures in Türkiye are able to visit the virtual version of the hospital with VR glasses, mobile phones or computers from wherever they are, and have virtual meetings with healthcare workers.

The introduction of this innovative technology to the general public will also allow patients and companies to save money as seminars, conferences and fairs can also be organized in the virtual realm through the application.

“Together with Türk Telekom, we have created a brand-new platform that will change the rules of the game in digital communication and marketing in the field of health tourism,” said Beliz Teoman Ünay, co-founder of Healthverse Panoramic Web.

Meri İstiroti, Liv Hospital Group Coordinator, pointed out that the country’s foreign patient ratio in health tourism could double within a year thanks to the software.

“With this new software, we have the opportunity to show our hospitals with the latest technological equipment along with listening to our foreign patients' different symptoms and recommending the treatments they need,” İstiroti told local media.

Stressing that as their international patients were able to gather information much more easily about the procedures they plan to have and what kinds of processes await them there long before traveling to Türkiye, İsiroti noted that this convenience has increased patients’ trust in them “tremendously.”

virtual tour,

ARTS & LIFE Belgium canal city of Bruges hits red line with tourist crowds

Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

    Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

  2. Regulator issues new banking licenses

    Regulator issues new banking licenses

  3. More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

    More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

  4. Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

    Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

  5. Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

    Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Recommended
6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities

6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities
Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts

Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts
İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities

İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities
Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins

Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins
Honorary cycling tour completed in capital

Honorary cycling tour completed in capital
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.